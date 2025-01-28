Communications technology provider BCN is teaming up with SD-WAN/SASE-focused Adaptiv Networks to expand its SD-WAN offerings and strengthen its internet connectivity solutions.

Through the partnership, Adaptiv will provide BCN with a broader spectrum of SD-WAN solutions designed to address customer requirements that include site-to-site connectivity and cloud-based security. BCN's incorporation of Adaptiv Networks' solutions into its portfolio will help it set the standard for its communication technology offerings, the company said.

“At BCN, we understand that the network is the backbone of business success,” said Julian Jacquez, president and COO of BCN. “Our collaboration with Adaptiv Networks underscores our dedication to offering our customers a comprehensive cost-effective suite of reliable, secure, and scalable connectivity management solutions. Adaptiv’s SD-WAN overlay expertise aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide managed and resilient internet connectivity that empowers businesses to thrive in today’s digital landscape."

“We are thrilled to partner with BCN, a company known for its strong culture and commitment to building lasting relationships,” said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. “Our combined efforts will ensure that customers have access to the most advanced, reliable and flexible SD-WAN solutions, tailored to meet their unique needs, including secure site-to-site connectivity and enhanced data protection."

BCN, Adaptiv Partnerships

Adaptiv has been active seeking technology partners in the past few months. In October, the SD-WAN provider partnered with Coro to provide security and network solutions for MSPs. It also teamed with Threshold Communications to provide the company with SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) tools.

BCN expanded its executive team earlier this month when it promoted Ryan Kelly to chief revenue officer and Jeanne Duca to chief marketing officer.