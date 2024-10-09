Adaptiv Networks, Coro Team on More Complete SMB Offer

Cloud-based SD-WAN solutions provider Adaptiv Networks is joining forces with a cybersecurity company to provide a more complete network security offer to managed service providers and their customers.

Coro, which built its cybersecurity platform for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), will now combine its suite of data security and endpoint protection modules with Adaptiv's SD-WAN solution. This, the companies said, will simplify the security and network management process, through working with an MSP, and reduce their overall tech spend.

Adaptiv Networks' Bernard Breton

“Smaller enterprises face significant challenges when it comes to securing their data, often due to the complexity and high cost of traditional solutions. By partnering with Coro, we can offer MSPs a simplified, cost-effective approach to security that aligns perfectly with Adaptiv Networks’ mission to optimize network performance and security for small and midsize enterprises,” said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. “Together, we are providing a complete solution that allows businesses to manage their security and network needs efficiently, even with limited IT resources.”

Coro: Adaptiv Networks' Solutions a 'Natural Complement'

"Adaptiv Networks’ cloud-based SD-WAN and SASE solutions are a natural complement to Coro’s suite of security modules,” said Tom Turner, channel leader at Coro. “This partnership enables MSPs to deliver a holistic, managed service with simplified cloud management that empowers companies with lean IT teams to stay in control of both their security and network performance."

Coro's Tom Turner

Coro is just the latest partnership established by Adaptiv in the past few weeks. Threshold Communications announced last month that it is integrating Adaptiv Networks' SD-WAN solutions into its managed services for SMBs.