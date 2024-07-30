On the flip side, Simon Fisher, senior advisory services consultant at Orange Cyberdefense, said fears around regulation stifling development is an “age-old debate.” He noted, “did we not have the same debates about PCI DSS and DORA?”

Fisher believes that the EU AI Act can help ally fears around the seemingly unchecked rise of AI.

“The fear that AI will intrude on people’s liberties has been countered by a strict risk-based approach and defined no-go areas for the technology, backed up by clear accountability and rules of engagement for developers," said Fisher.

“Until the Act, there has not been clarity on where AI will replace human interventions with wild rumours and speculation now replaced by go and no-go areas. This will have a defining impact on technologies such as vulnerability detection, IM tools and audit services where the Act states that AI ‘is not meant to replace or influence the previously completed human assessment without proper human review.’

“The final area is around transparency, and this is where I believe the Act has its day. The Act requires developers to show the working of their models and provides clear governance on how developers should proceed with room for downstream rebuttal and a mechanism to measure compliance with the Act," he said.

Finally, Fisher said the scope of the Act gives real pause for thought for providers of high-risk AI systems.

“The Act states that it applies to those who ‘intend to place on the market or put into service high-risk AI systems in the EU, regardless of whether they are based in the EU or a third country, and also third-country providers where the high-risk AI system’s output is used in the EU.’ I read this as a global regulation for those providing such services.”

Fisher said the Act “is by no means a panacea for AI as there are still grey areas and question marks around how it will be monitored and policed. However, it goes a long away to distilling the fears and rumours that have been accumulating in the industry to date.”