Cybersecurity and IT management provider Kaseya has committed to seeking FedRAMP authorization, a certification allowing its tech stack to better support federally required compliance demands.

FedRAMP is a government compliance program that provides standardized security assessments and authorizations for cloud programs. Becoming FedRAMP-authorized will allow partners to sell their services to federal agencies. Kaseya's decision helps partners address compliance for MSPs working with the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

Kaseya's Fred Voccola

"We've made a multimillion-dollar commitment in pursuit of FedRAMP authorization across our IT Complete platform. This investment ensures that partners Powered by Kaseya will leverage this authorization not only to power their SMB customers without disruption, but also to grow their business — making them more profitable," said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. "It will open massive opportunities for them, as it's estimated more than 80,000 organizations will need a CMMC Level 2 certification. We are early adopters in the MSP space for this and are fully committed to making sure our partners have the best chance to achieve the highest levels of success."

Kaseya Appoints FedRAMP Executive

To manage the process, Kaseya appointed Jon DePerro as VP of its FedRAMP and compliance solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in compliance, DePerro will oversee the company's efforts to adhere to government security standards.

Related:FBI Raids Carahsoft HQ Over Overcharging Allegations

Compliance is just the latest effort from Kaseya to pursue its bigger plan. The company spoke with Channel Futures at the MSP Summit last month about how its recent acquisitions and integrations were helping its partners see the bigger picture.

Channel Futures TV: Editorial director Craig Galbraith catches up with Kaseya's Jason Pryce at the 2024 MSP Summit in Atlanta.

Voccola told MSP Summit attendees that the company will announce yet another significant acquisition at its upcoming DattoCon event later this month.