Look for managed service providers to continue to grow and innovate in 2025 as economic factors and sustainability become a growing part of the industry's needs.

As 2025 begins, MSPs are re-evaluating what it is they intend to invest in, and what will interest their customer bases the most. While many business customers are reporting a growing interest in MSP offerings, some MSP executives have also reported that adding new customers was a struggle by the end of 2024. So what are leaders in the industry expecting in 2025? Channel Futures discovered what many execs who work with MSPs expect to change in the coming year.

Some early trends include a growing need for compliance standards, a need for flexibility in an MSP's offerings and ensuring appropriate levels of sustainability.

You can learn about all of these 2025 MSP predictions and more in the slideshow above.