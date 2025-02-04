GoTo, the business communications and remote IT tool provider, is adding remote monitoring and management and mobile device management (RMM/MDM) to its LogMeIn service. The move aims to help MSPs secure customers' data and bolster security in the process.

GoTo on Tuesday announced the additions to its LogMeIn Resolve (previously GoTo Resolve) product line. The MDM functionality will allow clients to secure company data and assets, manage applications and automate device setup across various operating systems with a multitenant infrastructure run by MSPs.

The RMM solution will allow customers to manage multiple clients through a tool built with expanded tenant-controlled technician permissions to bolster security and enable customer-specific policy settings.

GoTo's Joseph George

"At GoTo, we recognize the vital role that managed service providers play in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. With these new capabilities built to solve many of MSPs most pressing technology needs, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to empowering these essential providers but also ensuring that businesses of all sizes can thrive with innovative and reliable IT solutions,” said Joseph George, SVP and general manager of the IT solutions group at GoTo. “Together, we can help drive transformational growth and deliver unparalleled value to customers."

Helpdesq's Chris Ball

“LogMeIn Resolve enables us to monitor unlimited assets and provide rapid remote support to customers,” said Chris Ball, managing director at Helpdesq, a LogMeIn partner. “These tools have helped us significantly reduce resolution times, proactively address potential issues before they impact our clients, and streamline our workflows to focus on the tasks that matter most to our clients.”

Beyond RMM/MDM Integrations

GoTo also announced that LogMeIn is available on the Pax8 Marketplace, which should streamline purchasing and billing for the 35,000 MSPs already on that platform. It also implemented a new integration with Microsoft InTune and Connectwise PSA, which it claims will drive efficiency.

GoTo reorganized its portfolio last month so that all of its portfolio products are now under the LogMeIn banner.

GoTo also introduced advanced AI capabilities, improved device management and streamlined workflows to its Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue solutions in December. The new additions should help IT teams to operate more efficiently and address endpoint management needs as they arise.