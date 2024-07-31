WatchGuard Technologies has hired three new channel executives, including two from key competitors SonicWall and Sophos.

The new hires are:

Derek Maggiacomo, previously with SonicWall, as the new vice president of Americas sales.

Rich Workman, previously with Sophos, as the new vice president of global renewals sales.

Karen Ray, previously with Juniper Networks, as the new global vice president of field and partner marketing.

“WatchGuard’s focus on MSPs across every part of our business – from how we architect our products and services, to the people and programs in place for ensuring partner enablement and success – is a major draw for both retaining existing partners and employees, and bringing in new ones,” said Prakash Panjwani, WatchGuard Technologies’ CEO. “This group of new hires, a dynamic group of channel veterans, brings a wealth of expertise in cybersecurity, partner management and sales discipline. Most importantly, they share WatchGuard’s partner-first mentality. I’m thrilled to welcome these channel leaders to WatchGuard, who will help both our company and our partners continue to achieve sustainable growth now and in the future."

What the New Hires Bring to WatchGuard Technologies

Maggiacomo brings more than 20 years of experience working with partners in the networking and security industry. Most recently, he led the North America sales team at SonicWall. Prior to that, he helped build and run Juniper Networks’ U.S. channel presence.

Related:Channel People on the Move: Intelisys, Five9, Kaseya, Pax8

WatchGuard Technologies' Derek Maggiacomo

“WatchGuard is well-known for its commitment to partners, and I look forward to bringing my experience and passion for the channel to the WatchGuard team,” he said. “I couldn’t be more impressed with this smart and innovative team, and with the power and maturity of WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform. It is exactly what MSPs need to expand their cybersecurity services business and gain more market share.”

Workman has more than 20 years of professional sales and leadership experience, predominantly in channel-focused cybersecurity. At Sophos, he spent 15 years in a variety of sales leadership roles, running teams with focuses spanning large enterprise, public sector, midmarket and small business sales. He most recently was senior director of Sophos' Americas Center of Excellence.

WatchGuard Technologies' Rich Workman

“I’m thoroughly impressed by WatchGuard’s unwavering and long-term commitment to the channel, particularly in how the company has truly brought simplified enterprise-grade cybersecurity to MSPs,” he said. “Many companies aspire to simplify security, but WatchGuard has dedicated the resources and commitment to do it.”

Ray joins WatchGuard with more than 20 years of field and partner marketing and demand generation expertise. She held a variety of senior roles in channel marketing at Juniper Networks, and most recently was the vice president of global field and partner marketing. Prior to Juniper Networks, she held senior-level roles in marketing and product management at Ingram Micro.

WatchGuard Technologies' Karen Ray

“At other companies, the channel can often become an afterthought, but not at WatchGuard,” she said. “It’s refreshing to join a company where everyone has such a deep understanding of the channel. The WatchGuard team knows what drives MSPs and how to enable their businesses to grow and thrive.”