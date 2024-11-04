Wasabi Technologies, which bills itself as a "hot" cloud storage provider, has promoted its former EMEA sales leader to grow its sales program globally.

Wasabi just appointed Jon Howes to take over as senior vice president after serving as VP and general manager for EMEA the past two years. Howes will now oversee Wasabi's relationships with a number of major international vendors and distributors, including Retelit, Bechtle, Exclusive Networks, TD Synnex and more.

Previous employers include Juniper Networks, Infovista and Oracle.

Wasabi's Jon Howes

“I am eager to continue building upon Wasabi’s momentum on a global scale,” said Howes. “The remarkable progress Wasabi has made since I joined is a testament to how much customers and partners value Wasabi’s offerings. I look forward to collaborating with the sales organization worldwide to drive further growth and identify new opportunities.”

Wasabi's Marty Falaro

“Jon has built a very successful organization in EMEA, and we see the value in his exceptional leadership skills and his understanding of Wasabi's business as instrumental for our global sales initiatives,” said Marty Falaro, EVP and COO of Wasabi. “I’m confident Jon will continue to elevate our global presence and look forward to seeing Wasabi grow under his leadership to solidify our position as the leader in cloud storage."

Wasabi Technologies in 2024

The company claims that it has more than 90,000 customers, 15,000 partners and operations in more than 100 countries.

The cloud storage company has expanded its partnership efforts in the last two months. Wasabi announced in September that it had partnered with Johnson Controls to deliver cloud storage to the video surveillance industry. It also partnered with the German IT system house Bechtle to provide cloud storage in Northern Europe.