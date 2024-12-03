Communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company IntelePeer has landed a veteran of the technology advisor (TA) channel to lead its partner program.

Aqeel Shahid has accepted the role of senior vice president of channel sales for IntelePeer. He will report to chief revenue officer Tom Dziersk. Shahid announced the news on Monday.

"I am beyond excited to join IntelePeer, an organization that embodies excellence and innovation in everything it does," Shahid told Channel Futures. "As channel chief, I look forward to elevating our channel to new heights by fostering growth, strengthening strategic alliances, and ensuring our partners are empowered with the knowledge and tools to succeed. Together, we'll create a clear path for driving mutual success and unlocking incredible opportunities for growth. The future is bright, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey."

Geoff Chretien, Shahid's predecessor, moved to 8x8 in October.

Shahid joins IntelePeer from Vonage, which similarly plays in the CPaaS space. He said in a LinkedIn post that he sees opportunity for IntelePeer's advances in generative AI for contact centers.

"Our SmartAgent solution, for instance, integrates generative AI technologies to enhance contact center operations, enabling businesses to automate up to 90% of customer interactions and achieve a return on investment within 90 days," he said.

IntelePeer made big investments in the tech services distributor (TSD) space in 2024, appearing prominently at some of the national TSD events.

Who Is Aqeel Shahid?

Shahid capped a nine-year run at Vonage, where he had most recently worked as vice president of global strategic partners. Vonage in 2015 bought Telesphere – where Shahid was leading direct and indirect sales – as part of its move from consumer-focused to B2B.

Prior to working almost eight years at Telesphere, Shahid worked at Eschelon Telecom, which Integra bought in 2007. Shahid also worked at Sprint.