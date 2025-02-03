Massachusetts-based technology outsourcing provider Thrive is changing leadership, with the company's president stepping up to replace its longstanding CEO as part of a long-planned transition.

The MSP's president, Bill McLaughlin, takes over as Thrive CEO, replacing former CEO, Rob Stephenson, who has led Thrive for nearly 10 years. Stephenson will remain on board as a member of Thrive's leadership team and focus on empowering McLaughlin and leading the MSP's mergers-and-acquisitions strategy.

Thrive's Rob Stephenson

“Bill came to Thrive over three-and-a-half years ago with the plan to be my successor,” said Stephenson. “He has been running day-to-day sales and operations, is one of the most highly respected executives in our industry, and is responsible for much of Thrive’s success. It’s been a pleasure of a lifetime leading this company and there is nobody I would feel more confident in succeeding me than Bill McLaughlin. Under his leadership, Thrive will continue to set the pace for MSP and MSSP innovation and achievement.”

McLaughlin's History Before Becoming Thrive CEO

McLaughlin previously held roles at Kaseya, Parts Now and Atlantic Tomorrow's Office in channel-focused MSP roles, developing nearly 20 years of experience in the industry. He's also assisted Thrive with acquiring 11 companies over the last two years to grow its presence on the channel. These include the purchase of Michigan-based MSP Safety Net, which allowed it to expand its footprint within the Midwest.

Related:Berkshire, Court Square Agree to Thrive Investment

“Thrive is redefining what it means to be a next-generation service provider — in terms of the solutions we deliver, the markets we serve, the problems we solve, and the way we take care of and upskill our people,” said McLaughlin. “While this is an exciting new chapter, our mission and vision remain the same: We’re going to keep delivering exceptional service and solutions to our customers, solving some of their most critical business problems — and we’re going to do it as a team.”

The leadership change was preceded by a strategic investment from Berkshire Partners and Court Square Capital Partners in January.