TD Synnex Appoints New North America President

Reyna Thompson, a 31-year company veteran. is taking over as president of North America.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

September 3, 2024

TD Synnex promotes Reyna Thompson
TD Synnex

Distribution giant TD Synnex has appointed a new executive with more than 30 years of experience within the company to oversee its North American operations.

TD Synnex on Tuesday said that president of North America Peter Larocque would step down from his the role, to be replaced by Reyna Thompson. Larocque's last day will be Nov. 30. He will shift to a new advisory role within the company. Thompson, meanwhile, will take the reins on Dec. 1.

TD Synnex's Patrick Zammit



“Reyna has built an impressive track record over the past three decades through her unwavering commitment to driving success for both vendors and customers,” said Patrick Zammit, CEO of TD Synnex. “She is a true champion for our partners known for her innovative and collaborative thinking, and we look forward to the value she will deliver for our stakeholders in this new role.”

Reyna Thompson's History at TD Synnex

Reyna Thompson joined Synnex in 1993, 28 years before its acquisition of Tech Data, serving in various VP positions for much of that time. Her last role before this promotion was EVP of vendor management and advanced solutions.

Thompson's appointment comes amid other key leadership changes, most notably Zammit's own appointment as CEO earlier this year; he stepped into his new position just this week. Zammit emphasized that his presence would not change a lot at the company, but would be an "evolution" of his predecessor Richard Hume's term.

