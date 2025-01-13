Synnex, T-Mobile Alum Named Lumen Channel Sales Leader

Lumen Technologies has tapped an expert in value-added distribution and mobility to lead its channel sales.

Tim Acker has accepted the role of vice president of channel sales for the vendor. He'll lead the company's field and inside channel sales teams, in addition to the advanced solutions consulting group. He joins a channel team that has refreshed in the last year.

"I am excited to welcome Tim Acker as vice president of channel sales to Lumen,' said Breanna Kuhl, senior vice president of strategic alliances and global partnerships. "Tim brings a wealth of experience leading partner ecosystem development and go-to-market strategy. He joins Lumen at an exciting time, as our emphasis on partner success and growing sales from the partner ecosystem has never been greater."

Kuhl took the reigns of Lumen's channel organization in April. In September, Sara Seegers, the company's leader for the tech services distributor (TSD) channel, left Lumen. Danny Benedetti, previously vice president of channel sales, has since moved to vice president of partner success.

Who Is Tim Acker?

Acker most recently was running his own consultancy. His last corporate gig was at Ninjio, where he served as the security awareness training provider's chief revenue officer. He started as chief partnerships officer for the vendor.

Prior to Ninjio, he led T-Mobile's channel program for a year. He reported more than a 60% growth in his tenure.

Acker moreover boasts a long track record working with distributors. He served as senior director and general manager of mobility for Ingram Micro before moving to lead Synnex's mobility and connected solutions.

"I'm excited to see Tim take the channel reins at Lumen and I know the partners who’ve loved and trusted him at Synnex, T-Mobile and Ninjio will be as well," said Janet Schijns, whose consulting firm JS Group has worked closely with Acker in the past. "Tim not only gets how to work effectively with partners; he understands how to function at a higher more strategic level internally to drive the changes and modernization needed as Lumen continues to enhance [its] product portfolio and drive into new markets.”