N-able has hired longtime Sophos vet Jonathan Bartholomew as its new vice president of channel sales.

N-able has also added Paul Monaghan as vice president of EMEA sales and Andy Hudson as vice president of international marketing. With those hires, N-able says it is supporting the "the rapidly growing IT services market and its multi-layered channel." N-Able maintains an active presence in 150 countries, the company said.

“Partnership sits at the center of everything we do and every program we build, and these leaders play a pivotal role in helping us stay true to that promise globally,” said Frank Colletti, N-able’s chief revenue officer. “As we continue to grow and evolve, we are excited to welcome Jonathan, Paul and Andy to our team, and look forward to the valuable contributions they will make to help our partners thrive.”

N-Able's Jon Bartholemew

New Leader for N-Able Partner Program

Bartholomew will focus on enhancing N-able relationships with resellers and distributors to help them serve their SME and MSP clients more effectively and efficiently. Most recently the Sophos vet was Cybereason’s vice president of channel sales for EMEA and North America. And before that, he was with Sophos for more than 15 years and was most recently vice president of global distribution and partner success.

"N-able is already an organization that puts partners first," he said. "With that solid foundation, combined with my experience, I'm committed to ensuring that the partner experience at N-able remains one of the best in the industry. I'm also excited to leverage N-able’s existing army of resources to support our partners in delivering the best solutions for endpoint resilience, layered security, backup and continuity."

N-able currently partners with 25,000 MSPs managing 8 million endpoints, Bartholomew said.

"As the market evolves and organizations increasingly require comprehensive platform solutions for endpoint resilience, layered security, backup and continuity, N-able is making significant investments," he said. "We're building a new partner program by expanding resources to introduce and support it for resellers who serve those organizations. Equally important is evolving the partner experience to position N-able as the go-to provider for resellers when it comes to customer security, data resilience and endpoint management."

N-able supports a wide range of businesses in which it has strong, trusted relationships, Bartholomew said.

"I’ve been truly impressed by how solid that connection is, and I plan to build on that," he said. "N-able offers a wealth of resources to support our partners, including our Head Nerds, partner success, sales engineers and product specialists, all dedicated to helping partners understand how to work with us, position N-able with their customers and ensure a positive experience throughout their journey. We’re also investing in a new reseller program that will enhance our current offering, providing the best service, commercial opportunities and support in the market. Our goal is to ensure our reseller partners have the tools and resources they need to help customers understand how N-able can support them with a platform offering."

N-Able's Paul Monaghan

Other New Leaders

Monaghan will help N-able broaden its global reach. His experience in international sales will help in the development of strategies that cater to the demands of N-able's MSP partners, ensuring they have the support needed to thrive in their respective markets. Before joining N-able, he was chief sales officer at BigChange.

Hudson will head N-able’s international go-to-market (GTM) strategies, particularly outside of North America. He’ll help guide the company’s efforts to scale more quickly and adapt to varying global market dynamics. Before joining N-able, he was director of growth marketing at insightsoftware.

N-able said these new additions will broaden its channel strategy to meet the needs of its full set of partners, which includes distributors, resellers and MSPs.