Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 announced the appointment of a channel veteran to lead its channel and community efforts.

Eric Torres, the former VP of channel at ScalePad, will take over as VP of channel and community engagement, Pax8 confirmed on Wednesday. Torres has more than 17 years of experience in the IT channel and intends to focus on providing educational tools to Pax8 partners to help expand their businesses and improve their profit margins.

Pax8's Rob Rae

“As we continue to drive partners’ success through our community engagement events and education, Pax8 is thrilled to bring on more firepower in order to take our programs to the next level. We are doing just that with the addition of Eric Torres,” said Rob Rae, VP of community and ecosystems at Pax8. “Under Eric’s leadership, we will expand our community engagement with the goal of continuing to drive partner growth.”

ScalePad grew significantly after Torres joined the team in 2022. The company expanded with multiple acquisitions during that period.

New Charter's Peter Melby

“We love that Pax8 is doubling down on partner engagement with the addition of Eric,” said Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies. “I have worked directly with Eric both while he was at ScalePad and Datto, and he has always given us great insights into the latest technology and programs to help support the growth of my business. He’s an excellent connector and seeks to truly understand the partners. He will continue to make a difference for us and other partners leading community engagement at Pax8.”

Related:Pax8 Names Partner, Vendor Award Winners at Beyond

Torres is probably best known for his seven-year run at Datto, which he left shortly after it was acquired by Kaseya more than two years ago. He started there as a channel development manager, where he was responsible for recruiting, growing and developing Datto partners globally. He was promoted to director of channel development in 2020.

Eric Torres Is Latest Pax8 Personnel Move in 2024

Pax8 has had a busy summer. The cloud marketplace provider promoted its CTO to CEO in May. It also appointed its first chief AI officer in July.

The company was among a number of Microsoft partners of the year and expanded a partnership with Bitdefender in June. Pax8 also expanded its marketplace with new tools and vendors that same month.