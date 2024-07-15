Optiv partners have a new channel leader as Scott Goree, previously with Skyhigh Security, has joined the company as its new senior vice president of partners, alliances and ecosystems.

Alan Mayer recently vacated the role. Before joining Optiv, Goree was Skyhigh Security’s vice president of global partners and alliances. As Skyhigh’s first-ever global channel leader, he successfully reinvented its partner program, driving channel-sourced revenue from 12% to over 30% in the first year. He was also instrumental in creating Skyhigh technology alliances, establishing new relationships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and CrowdStrike.

Before Skyhigh Security, Goree was Nutanix’s global leader of worldwide distribution and responsible for the company’s worldwide channel renewal business. There, he launched the

Optiv's Scott Goree

Elevate distribution program, which drove continuous growth and helped partners and distributors to develop greater autonomy in sales, customer success and renewal processes.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to share the news of my new role at Optiv as senior vice president of partners, alliances and ecosystems,” Goree said. “My journey thus far has prepared me well for this opportunity with one of the leading names in cybersecurity partnerships. I look forward to collaborating with top vendors in the industry, safeguarding the interests of more than 6,000 clients in this vital space.”

Optiv Partners to Benefit from New Channel Leader

John Hurley, Optiv’s chief revenue officer, said Goree has demonstrated successful leadership in multiple technologies across the board (network, security, storage, etc.).

“He is well established and a recognized leader by independent groups, and brings proven expertise to our team that will greatly benefit partners, alliance and the ecosystem,” he said. “He developed programs while at Skyhigh that aligned with our go-to-market/partner approach.”

In this new role, Goree is responsible for building and strengthening Optiv’s more than 450 partnerships and alliances, Hurley said. He’s focused on delivering data-driven, positive business outcomes for more than 6,000 clients.

“We will continue to work with our partners to show them our Optiv Market System (OMS) and how they can get more from our partnership through this platform,” he said. “Partners are looking for scale, simplicity and speed when partnering with Optiv. OMS is that vehicle for which our partners will get a ton of scale and differentiation for their platforms as they look to expand their market share with their clients.”

