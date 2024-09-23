New Relic Appoints Former Veeam Exec as Channel Lead

Observability platform New Relic has appointed a former Veeam channel exec to lead its partners and alliance-focused efforts.

New Relic announced on Monday the hiring of Larissa Crandall as channel chief and group VP of partners and alliances. Crandall, who previously was Veeam's VP of global channel and alliances, will help to expand the company's partnerships and alliances, and drive revenue through sales that result from those partnerships.

New Relic's Chris Jones

“With worldwide spending on public cloud services forecasted to double between 2024 and 2028, and AI adoption continuing to rise, the need for intelligent observability has never been greater,” said New Relic chief revenue officer Chris Jones. “As these industry trends continue to drive demand for our platform, engaging our partners on a global scale will be vital to New Relic’s continued success. Larissa [Crandall] is joining the company at a pivotal moment, and I’m thrilled to have her lead our channel and alliances program into its next stage of growth.”

Larissa Crandall's History

Crandall held her position at Veeam for a year-and-a-half. She's also held executive roles at Gigamon, Scalr and Kaspersky.

“New Relic is a market maker and a pioneer in the observability space," Crandall said. "I am excited to join the company as it continues to innovate and lead the sector with a compelling product, business model, and team dedicated to delivering customer success. With the amazing partnerships we have developed, I embrace the opportunity to lead the global channel and alliances organization at New Relic as the company enters its next phase of growth.”

Related:New Relic, Splunk Among Gartner's Magic Quadrant Observability Platform Leaders

New Relic was one of the leading companies featured in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for observability platforms in mid-August.

Riya Shanmugam held Crandall's role for two years until the summer of 2023 when the company laid off 255 people. She has since co-founded and become CEO of security company Hawcx.