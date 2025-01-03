New Igel CRO Worked for Nexthink, VMware

Igel has appointed Nexthink and VMware vet Jeff Mitchell as its new chief revenue officer.

Mitchell’s appointment will strengthen Igel’s go-to-market as it continues to grow its business.

Before joining Igel, Mitchell served as chief revenue officer at Aisera and Nexthink. Prior to that, he was VMware’s senior vice president and head of worldwide end-user computing (EUC) sales. There, he was responsible for VMware’s expansion into EUC and drove sales at AirWatch, which was acquired by VMware.

Career highlights include growing revenues beyond $1 billion, and establishing partnerships with HP, Lenovo, key software partners and GSIs.

“As CRO, I am laser-focused on empowering our channel partners to win new business while continuing to grow their existing Igel customer base,” Mitchell said. “I’m committed to helping our partners expand their Igel business through tailored incentives and collaborative sales motions that drive success from proof of concept through implementation.”

Igel CRO: A Deep Résumé

Mitchell said his experience scaling revenue, forging strategic partnerships and driving global growth aligns “perfectly” with Igel’s mission.

“Having led high-performing teams and built strong relationships with partners at companies like AirWatch, VMware and Nexthink, I understand how to align efforts, deliver impactful customer outcomes and create a thriving ecosystem through value selling,” he said. “I’m excited to bring this expertise to Igel and our partners.”

Up-leveling partner skills and strengthening the synergies between sales teams and channel partners are at the top of Mitchell’s to-do list.

“Providing meaningful enablement and fostering collaboration are essential to driving successful customer outcomes,” he said. “I focus on ensuring we’re aligned with our goals and fully equipped to deliver value and results.”

What Igel Partners Can Expect

Igel partners can expect a renewed focus on growth and innovation in the year ahead, Mitchell said.

“I’m committed to increasing incentives and go-to-market investments, doubling down on our trusted partners, and expanding our channel ecosystem to include security-focused partners,” he said. “This will reinforce Igel’s preventative security positioning while helping us broaden our customer reach with our valued Igel Ready partner ecosystem.”

“From scaling revenue to establishing strategic partnerships with global partners, Jeff has consistently delivered amazing results, innovation and impactful outcomes for customers,” said Klaus Oestermann, Igel’s CEO. “Jeff is a great addition to Igel’s leadership team. Igel empowers organizations in financial services, government, health care, manufacturing, retail, etc., with enhanced security, business continuity and the best total cost of ownership (TCO) with its next-generation secure endpoint OS designed for hybrid work environments.”

