New Charter Technologies has appointed the former CEO of one of its portfolio companies to lead its operations, bringing years of leadership experience and growth to the role.

New Charter (No. 235 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501), announced on Tuesday that it would appoint Christopher Luise, the former CEO of Adnet Technologies, as its new chief operations officer. New Charter acquired Adnet, a Connecticut-based IT service provider with clients in both Connecticut and New York, in 2021. Luise will step into his role with a new focus on overseeing the company's national platform, including almost 30 companies across North America.

"I’m excited to step into this role and contribute to the ongoing success of New Charter Technologies," said Luise. "New Charter’s model combines the power of a national platform with the agility of local expertise. It’s an approach that truly sets us apart, and I’m looking forward to working alongside this incredible team to build on that momentum."

Luise served as Adnet CEO from 2008 until the acquisition. He was appointed group president at New Charter in 2022, a year after New Charter acquired the company.

New Charter's Plans for 2025

Luise's appointment is part of New Charter's efforts to establish itself as a long-term leader in the IT services market. The company took a significant step in that direction earlier this month when it acquired MSP-focused AI integration startup Orchestrate AI Labs. The Orchestrate AI acquisition shuffled New Charter's leadership, with Ryan Barton, the startup's CEO, named New Charter's chief innovation officer.

Related:Forcepoint Hires Delinea, Fuze Vet as Channel Leader

New Charter's Peter Melby

"Over the last year, we've undergone a redefinition from the idea that we've done over 20 acquisitions," Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies, told Channel Futures about the Orchestrate AI acquisition. "We had really great organizations, but we knew that we wanted to be unique in this market. We haven't changed our mission, but our vision for what [New Charter can be] has grown."

New Charter has been active with more traditional IT service provider acquisitions as well. The portfolio company acquired New York-based ProTech IT Solutions and Minnesota-based Verus in January.