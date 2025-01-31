Changes are afoot within the Microsoft EMEA division, affecting channel partners and organizations alike, and all centered around capitalizing on the AI boom.

Microsoft said Ralph Haupter, president of Microsoft EMEA, will become president of the Microsoft Small, Medium Enterprises and Channel organization as of Feb. 1.

The business unit, shortened to SME&C, is brand-new to Microsoft, formed to drive the company’s AI reach even deeper around the world.

“This comes as small and medium-sized businesses, vital to many economies worldwide, seek to boost productivity with the latest AI innovations,” Microsoft wrote in a blog.

Haupter, the company wrote, now will turn his “strategic acumen and customer-first mindset to a global stage.”

Haupter said that focus includes the managed service providers, value-added resellers, system integrators and similar indirect sales outlets within Microsoft EMEA.

“Alongside our valued partner channel, our aim is to ensure that all of our customers, regardless of the size of their enterprises, can leverage and derive value from the substantial benefits of AI,” Haupter wrote on LinkedIn on Thursday.

More Microsoft EMEA Activity: Abu-Ltaif Promoted

As Haupter, who has worked for Microsoft for 20 years, readies to lead the SME&C group, the ripple effect has Samer Abu-Ltaif stepping into the role of president for all of Microsoft EMEA.

Related:Microsoft Accused of Overcharging Customers in $1.27 Billion Lawsuit

The software giant is promoting Abu-Ltaif from corporate vice president of Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, a position that covered more than 120 countries. He, too, has spent 20 years at Microsoft, with much of that time in leadership roles “covering strategically important markets,” Microsoft said.

“I am both humbled and honored,” Abu-Ltaif said on LinkedIn as he announced his new job, adding, “As I embark on this journey, I have the privilege of representing this incredible region where technological innovation is reshaping industries — we are committed to leading with purpose and integrity to support our customers in reshaping their businesses by leveraging our cloud and AI capabilities.”

Microsoft's Samer Abu-Ltaif

Abu-Ltaif’s accomplishments include helping to create Microsoft’s Africa Development Center and having a hand in the company’s $1.5 billion Abu Dhabi G42 project, along with multiple data center launches, all key parts of Microsoft’s AI expansion goals.

“Under his leadership, we deepened our partnerships with strategic service providers, expanded our regional footprint, and delivered enhanced value to customers and partners across three continents,” Haupter wrote. “We are fortunate to have such exceptional and versatile leaders to guide our next phase of growth.”

Related:Lenovo and Microsoft Capitalizing on AI PC Demand

“I am proud to have been part of so many impactful initiatives,” Abu-Ltaif wrote as he also thanked Haupter for five years of “unprecedented innovation and customer impact.”

Microsoft EMEA Changes All About AI Adoption

Microsoft expressed similar sentiments about both Abu-Ltaif and Haupter.

“This leadership transition marks a new chapter for Microsoft, as both Ralph and Samer take on larger roles that will further our mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more,” it wrote in its blog. “Ralph’s global perspective and Samer’s regional expertise will be instrumental in helping our teams, partners and customers usher in the era of agentic AI across countries and continents.”

Redmond has proven a key force in overall industry AI implementation and adoption, starting with the multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI in 2023. Now, Microsoft also is putting money into DeepSeek, the lower-cost AI startup that caused sell-off consternation on Wall Street last week. It also continues to roll out its Copilot assistants throughout its portfolio, and largely through the channel experts in its AI Cloud Partner Program. News of Haupter and Abu-Ltaif’s promotions comes as Microsoft also reported lower revenue this week than investors expected, including in the cloud category.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Channel Futures asking for more information about how the new Microsoft EMEA SME&C group fits into the company’s overall channel initiatives and structure.