Technology solutions provider BCN has announced promotions within its C-suite and go-to-market organization to start the year.

The network aggregator has named multiple people to its C-Suite. Jeanne Duca has moved from vice president of brand and experience to chief marketing officer, and Ryan Kelly has moved from executive vice president of sales to chief revenue officer. Both positions are new to BCN.

"BCN's decision to add these roles as C-Suite positions are indicative of our growth and belief in the importance of designated leadership at this level," a BCN spokesperson told Channel Futures.

The vendor credited Duca and Kelly for their success in expanding the company's presence over the last several years, especially with partners. The company said it grew organic revenue 70% in fiscal year 2024 and "significantly broadened its reach" among tech service distributors (TSDs) and trusted advisors (TAs.)

"I am excited about the promotion of these two fantastic executives to greater roles of leadership and responsibility. Ryan and Jeanne truly represent that great leaders come from outstanding people who care deeply for their team, customers, and business partners. Their collective leadership, innovation, and creativity will be paramount to driving BCN's continued growth,” BCN president and chief operating officer Julian Jacquez said.

Kelly worked at NetWolves for 17 years prior to joining BCN, and he also worked at WorldCom and Memorex Telex. Duca was working at XO Communications before BCN, and she also worked at TNCI at a time when the company was rolling out its agent equity program.

As Duca and Kelly join the C-suite, Richard Schmeling has retired from his role of chief financial officer and treasurer and will take on a financial advisory role. He has worked at BCN since 2002. Michael Critchley moved from vice president of finance to chief financial officer last June.

BCN continued its promotion announcements on Tuesday by making Michael Ginsburg senior vice president of sales. Ginsburg had been leading sales for nine years, after starting out as an agent sales director.

In the meantime, BCN has created a new role: vice president of service delivery. Tom Boggs, a former Windstream director of UCaaS service delivery, has taken up the role.

"Service delivery is critical in delivering an excellent partner and customer experience," the company said. "BCN’s decision to add a VP of service delivery to the executive team has proved of immeasurable value to customers and trusted advisors as well."

