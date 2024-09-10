NetSPI, Cynomi Hire New Channel Execs

NetSPI and Cynomi both have new leaders to oversee their companies' channels.

NetSPI announced on Tuesday the appointment of Alvaro Warden as VP of worldwide channels for the company. Warden has more than 20 years of cybersecurity channel experience, including work at Invicti Security, GitLab, LogRhythm and HP/HPE Software. He'll now lead NetSPI's channel program, which the company expects to grow 75% year-over-year.

NetSPI's Alvaro Warden

"The NetSPI platform is a real solution to real challenges security leaders face today – lack of asset visibility, continuous exposure management, prioritizing risk remediation efforts, the list goes on," said Alvaro. "There is a big opportunity here for our partners. By prioritizing a consistent and predictable channel growth strategy, we can get NetSPI's proactive security products into the hands of those who need them most."

Minnesota-based NetSPI has been expanding outside of the Midwest to seek new customers. Its latest acquisition was Virginia-based Hubble Technology, which sells cyber asset attack surface management products.

Cynomi Appoints New Chief Evangelist for Channel

Meantime, virtual CISO platform provider Cynomi has named Tim Coach chief evangelist of community and channels, starting Sept. 10. Coach will not only represent Cynomi at industry events but will be responsible for maintaining all channel relationships and community initiatives.

Coach served at Pia as that company's global channel chief for two years until June, when he left the company to form his own consulting firm. Now he will manage the channel for the Israel-based cybersecurity company.

Cynomi's Tim Coach

"With my MSP history, my primary goal has always been to bring solutions to the MSP to make their lives easier. Solutions that didn't create more work, but reduced workload with improved outcomes and revenue” said Coach. “Cynomi does exactly that – it provides the path to security. No longer does the MSP have to figure out how to secure their clients on their own. Cynomi offers a partnership where we walk side by side with MSP helping them every step of the way to provide proof their clients are secure."

Cynomi released its 2024 State of the Virtual CISO report on Sept. 4, which detailed a lot of information about the market. While 75% of service providers reported high demand for vCISO functionality, only 21% were actively offering the option to their customers. The demand appears to be fueled by a mixture of cyberattacks, supply chain issues and a need for compliance frameworks.