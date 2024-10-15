Wi-Fi analysis software developer NetAlly has appointed SolarWinds' former VP of global and partner sales to drive revenue growth for the company in North America.

NetAlly announced the hiring of Jeff McCullough, a 25-year channel veteran, as VP of NetAlly North America sales on Tuesday. McCullough has served in several senior leadership positions during his tenure, including roles at SolarWinds, NetApp and HP.

In addition to driving revenue growth, NetAlly will ask McCullough to drive sales of the company's new cybersecurity offering through its partner network.

“Jeff’s extensive experience building successful channel programs alongside his deep understanding of IT partner ecosystems make him the perfect fit for NetAlly as we enter our next phase of growth and begin to move up-market into the enterprise through our valued channel partners,” said Mike Parrottino, CEO at NetAlly.

Noting that modern networks are becoming more dynamic, Parrottino said McCullough's experience will fit the business perfectly.

"The IT channel plays a critical role in helping organizations streamline wired, wireless and edge vulnerability testing so they can better secure and operate their networks," he said. "We are confident that Jeff will elevate our channel strategy and successfully build upon NetAlly’s reputation as the trusted industry standard in network testing for both customers and the channel.”

Why McCullough Will Lead NetAlly NA Sales

McCullough led SolarWinds' market strategy for VARs, systems integrators and cloud solutions. He also was a founding advisory board member at Sales Community, a social network for global tech sales professionals.

McCullough says he looks forward to building upon NetAlly's partner relationships and creating new ones.

“I am honored to join NetAlly at such an exciting time in the company’s growth and when there is such tremendous opportunity for its network of managed service providers and resellers,” said McCullough. “In this role, my initial focus is on building deeper relationships with existing partners, attracting new IT channel and technology partners, and unlocking new revenue opportunities for all by leveraging NetAlly’s industry leading product lineup.”

NetAlly in August partnered with CIS CyberMarket to enhance the cybersecurity options available to state, local, tribal and territorial government organizations.