David Raissipour, an executive with thirty years of experience in the technology industry, is the latest ConnectWise hire and will act as chief product officer and chief technology officer.

The newest ConnectWise hire is a former executive from Mimecast and will oversee the software maker's development of new technologies and products.

David Raissipour, an executive with thirty years of experience in enterprise and consumer products, will take over as ConnectWise's new chief technology and chief product officer, overseeing all forms of product development. One of those first goals will include ConnectWise's efforts to deliver an MSP platform to the IT channel through ConnectWise's Asio platform.

"We are excited to have David join ConnectWise as our CPTO," said ConnectWise CEO Manny Rivelo. "We recognize the significance of this role in fulfilling our commitment to MSPs by delivering innovative solutions that bring enhanced efficiencies, cost savings, and user-friendly experiences to businesses worldwide. We remain dedicated to investing in research and development to empower our partners to thrive."

David Raissipour: Career Before ConnectWise

Raissipour previously served as the CTO and CPO at MimeCast until July 2024, when he stepped down and took a vacation break. He also worked as an executive at Sophos, Carbonite, Boundless, RSA and Microsoft.

"As the CPTO, I am committed to ensuring seamless operations throughout ConnectWise's product development process, optimizing our technological resources to their fullest potential,” said Raissipour. “My primary objective is to meet our partners' demands by providing exceptional products such as PSA and RMM and delivering the first MSP Platform to the IT Channel through Asio. I am excited to dive into this critical work and contribute to the success of our partners and the growth of ConnectWise."

Rivelo, who is a recently appointed CEO, told IT Nation attendees that the company would double down on innovation and ensure that such services would continue to be provided to their customer base under his leadership.

