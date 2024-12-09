Sara Seegers will lead the Americas channel at GTT Communications.

Seegers announced Monday on LinkedIn that she has accepted a position as senior vice president of Americas channel and partner program at the internet service provider. She thanked CEO Ed Morche, who worked with her at Lumen Technologies; Joan Logan, GTT's America's president; and other GTT leaders.

"To the partner community and team that I look forward to serving in new and meaningful ways, you are equally the reason for my excitement. It is time to experience something better. Raise the bar on your expectations as this program and organization is built to do just that," Seegers wrote.

Seegers most recently worked as national vice president of indirect partner channel at Lumen, where she led the vendor's efforts in the tech services distributor channel. She departed in September. She spent multiple decades multiple companies that eventually became Lumen – Global Crossing, Level 3 and CenturyLink.

GTT announced in May Mia Martuscelli as senior vice president and channel leader for its indirect channel in the Americas. As of publication time, GTT had not clarified if this is the same role Seegers now has.

Past GTT channel leaders include Ken Bisnoff (now at AireSpring) and Rob Westervelt (now at Arelion).

GTT has added multiple former Lumen executives since appointing Morche as CEO in 2023, including Joan Logan, chief product and technology officer Fletcher Keister, and chief commercial officer Mike Little. Morche worked for more than two decades at Lumen companies, coming from the Level 3 side. He led North American enterprise and public sector for the company.