Channel veteran Matt Thompson has joined security operations platform provider Exabeam to oversee relationships with some of its most strategic partners.

Thompson, who left Aryaka in January, now works as director of national partners in the Americas for the security information and event management (SIEM) provider. He'll focus on a handful of strategic partners, including CDW, Optiv, Google, GuidePoint Security and Lumify. Thompson joins Exabeam as the vendor brings together its legacy channel program with that of LogRhythm. Exabeam and LogRhythm merged last year.

Working with Key Exabeam Partners

Thompson said the strategic partners under his watch have historically worked with both companies, though some of them have worked longer with LogRhythm's on-premise SIEM platform.

"All of these partners have been doing business with both of these companies for a very long time. My goal and my focus right now is to understand what's been working and how they've had success with both of these organizations, and what we can do to improve and grow that success moving forward with the combined organization," Thompson told Channel Futures.

Some of these companies may transact with Exabeam as both VARs and MSPs depending on the customer profile, Thompson said.

Thompson will also ultimately help the company develop its tech services distributor (TSD) channel. Craig Patterson joined Exabeam in January as its global channel chief. Part of Patterson's goal is to establish relationships between Exabeam and TSDs and technology advisors (TAs).

Who Is Matt Thompson?

Thompson worked in the TSD channel at multiple companies alongside Patterson over the last 15 years: Level 3 (merged with CenturyLink and became Lumen) and Aryaka. Most recently Thompson was vice president of channel sales for Aryaka.

Thompson started his career working in sales in the Phoenix telecom market. He started at a small reseller, moved to Eschelon Telecom, and then the area LEC – Qwest. He was working as a senior account executive targeting mid-to-large enterprises.

After two additional stops, Thompson joined Scottsdale, Arizona-based TSD PlanetOne Communications in 2011 and began working on the partner side of the channel for the first time in his career. He joined Level 3 Communications later that year and would go on to spend 10 years at that company and its successors. He started as a channel manager and worked his way up to director of sales.

Thompson said that in all of the companies where he held a leadership position, he started as an individual contributor.

"I carried a bag for all of the companies that I've been a leader at. I knew what the channel managers had to deal with on a daily basis. I knew what was expected of them. I knew what it took to be successful, and I tried to share that knowledge and that information with them, and didn't ask them to do anything that I wouldn't have done myself," he said.

Thompson said that after leaving Aryaka, he wanted to take some time off and enjoy his family. At that time, some of the stars were aligning at Exabeam. In addition to Patterson, former Aryaka chief revenue officer Pete Harteveld joined the company. Thompson said the combination of company leadership and the opportunity to work at a Gartner Magic Quadrant cybersecurity provider were tantalizing.

"I'm very excited to be here. I'm looking forward to getting aligned with [partners] and really understanding what's made them successful over the years and how I can help continue growing that business," Thompson said. "That drives a positive impact both for them and for Exabeam."