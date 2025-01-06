SaaS platform provider Liongard has appointed David Powell, a Pax8 veteran with 28 years of industry experience, as its new chief revenue officer with the goal of him driving the company's growth and accelerating partner success.

Powell previously served as VP of sales strategy at Pax8 and CRO for Evo Security. He's also held executive roles at ConnectWise, Prodoscore, LogicMonitor and Perch Cybersecurity.

“Joining Liongard at this stage is an exciting opportunity,” said David Powell. “I’ve seen firsthand the challenges MSPs and IT service providers face when it comes to managing complex IT environments and staying ahead of security threats. Liongard’s platform is uniquely positioned to help MSPs enhance their security posture, streamline operations and provide proactive oversight, which is more critical now than ever. I’m eager to work with the talented team at Liongard to accelerate our impact and deliver exceptional value to our partners.”

Liongard's Michelle Accardi

“David’s track record of driving revenue growth and his deep understanding of the MSP community make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Michelle Accardi, CEO of Liongard. “David's passion for innovation and commitment to partner success align perfectly with Liongard’s mission to empower MSPs and IT service providers to deliver top-tier attack surface management, while also realizing significant operational efficiencies and time savings. We are excited to welcome him as our new CRO and look forward to achieving even greater success together.

David Powell Latest New Hire at Liongard

Powell is the latest change in leadership at Liongard in the last few months. The company also appointed former ConnectWise executive Callen Sapien as chief product officer in November. Liongard founder and former CPO Joe Alapat transitioned to a new role as chief strategy officer at the same time as Sapien. Former EON Reality executive Mayank Singhvi joined the company in September to serve as chief finance officer as part of an initiative to drive growth.