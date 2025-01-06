Liongard Hires Pax8 Channel Veteran as CRO

David Powell, a 28-year channel veteran, will join the SaaS platform provider to over see its growth and partner relationships in 2025.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

January 6, 2025

2 Min Read
Liongard's David Powell
Liongard's David Powell

SaaS platform provider Liongard has appointed David Powell, a Pax8 veteran with 28 years of industry experience, as its new chief revenue officer with the goal of him driving the company's growth and accelerating partner success.

Powell previously served as VP of sales strategy at Pax8 and CRO for Evo Security. He's also held executive roles at ConnectWise, Prodoscore, LogicMonitor and Perch Cybersecurity.

“Joining Liongard at this stage is an exciting opportunity,” said David Powell. “I’ve seen firsthand the challenges MSPs and IT service providers face when it comes to managing complex IT environments and staying ahead of security threats. Liongard’s platform is uniquely positioned to help MSPs enhance their security posture, streamline operations and provide proactive oversight, which is more critical now than ever. I’m eager to work with the talented team at Liongard to accelerate our impact and deliver exceptional value to our partners.”

Liongard's Michelle Accardi

Liongard's Michelle Accardi

“David’s track record of driving revenue growth and his deep understanding of the MSP community make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Michelle Accardi, CEO of Liongard. “David's passion for innovation and commitment to partner success align perfectly with Liongard’s mission to empower MSPs and IT service providers to deliver top-tier attack surface management, while also realizing significant operational efficiencies and time savings. We are excited to welcome him as our new CRO and look forward to achieving even greater success together.

Related:Channel People on the Move: Microsoft, Avant, Sangoma, TD Synnex, More

David Powell Latest New Hire at Liongard

Powell is the latest change in leadership at Liongard in the last few months. The company also appointed former ConnectWise executive Callen Sapien as chief product officer in November. Liongard founder and former CPO Joe Alapat transitioned to a new role as chief strategy officer at the same time as Sapien. Former EON Reality executive Mayank Singhvi joined the company in September to serve as chief finance officer as part of an initiative to drive growth.

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW