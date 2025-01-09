Kaseya's CEO, Fred Voccola, is stepping down from his role as CEO and will now hold a new office as vice chairman.

The company announced on Thursday that Voccola would become vice chairman, where he would focus on long-term innovation and strategy while also seeking a new CEO to replace him in the day-to-day operations. Kaseya has not stated the specific reason for the leadership transition, but claims that it is still committed to growth and shifting into its new phase with the success of its product line, Kaseya 365.

Kaseya's Fred Voccola

“With Kaseya coming off the strongest quarter and year in our history, now is the right time for me to step up into the role of Vice Chairman and hand over operating responsibilities to a new CEO,” said Voccola. “It has been the honor of my professional life to lead Kaseya and work alongside the talented team that has driven our success.”

It's unclear who will take over as his replacement, although Kaseya board member Kevin Thompson will be working closely with Voccola to identify the former CEO's replacement. “Kaseya’s future is incredibly bright, and I’m excited to work with Fred and the board to identify a new leader who will guide the company through this transformative period," Thompson said.

Fred Voccola's Leadership over Kaseya

Voccola joined Kaseya in 2015 as CEO and has overseen all of the company's operations since. He's overseen the company's growth over that period and been a regular advocate for MSPs making an additional profit and ensuring that the company's 50k customer base is properly served.