Former ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee has joined Cynet as its new CEO.

Eyal Gruner, Cynet’s former CEO, will join the company’s board of directors and serve as a strategic advisor for its executive team. Cynet provides an all-in-one cybersecurity platform.

In September, ConnectWise announced that Manny Rivelo, previously Forcepoint’s CEO, was replacing Magee as its chief executive. Magee became ConnectWise CEO in 2019 and oversaw the company's expansion into new markets and new MSP-centered products.

Cynet said 2024 was its strongest year yet as the company surpassed all growth goals, doubled net new annual recurring revenue (ARR) and achieved a record efficiency score.

Jason Magee to Accelerate Cynet's Growth

“There is no greater honor than to lead a company whose purpose is protection, and I am truly excited to join Cynet as CEO at a pivotal moment in the company’s success story,” Magee said. “Eyal has built an incredible business based on innovation and trust, and we have a strong team in place to build on that legacy. As cyberattacks increase in volume and sophistication, managed cybersecurity services are in record demand by SMEs. The all-in-one cybersecurity platform is purpose-built to meet that demand, and Cynet is resonating in the market. As our team embarks on this journey together, I am motivated by the tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth for Cynet, while delivering even greater value for our partners and customers worldwide.”

Related:Cynet's New CEO, Jason Magee, Promises More Partner Support

As CEO of ConnectWise, Magee had a big hand in the company's success, spearheading strategic cybersecurity expansions to increase annual recurring revenue by 300% and boosting profitability by over 500%. He also drove the development of an ecosystem including tens of thousands of MSPs.

Gruner led the evaluation process to select a new CEO.

Eyal Gruner

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead Cynet, challenge the cybersecurity status quo and bring the all-in-one cybersecurity platform to life,” he said. “As Cynet scales globally from a position of strength, I am confident Jason is the ideal leader to chart our next chapter. Like all of us at Cynet, he believes cybersecurity should be intuitive, accessible and affordable. Jason will be a transformative leader for Cynet, and for the partners and customers we protect around the world.”