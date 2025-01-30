A channel leader at distribution giant Ingram Micro is stepping down after two-and-a-half years to lead an auto company's IT technology operations. That opens the door for a longtime Ingram veteran to step into the role.

Paul Hager, the former VP of services at Ingram Micro, has left the company to pursue a new executive role at Hyundai AutoEver America. AutoEver provides IT services to auto-sales companies and to the various companies under the Hyundai Motor Group name.

"It is with many emotions that I am no longer with Ingram Micro," Hager wrote on LinkedIn. "I am so thankful for my time with such a wonderful organization and so many wonderful people."

"I have an opportunity to take my leadership experience to an emerging new channel, with Hyundai AutoEver America," Hager added. "The fastest way to explain the organization is that it supports the technology and innovation around our favorite connected devices, our automobiles. Cars and the technology that support them are increasingly platforms for technology. Those platforms are developed, managed and maintained by the very talented team members across the Hyundai Motors and Hyundai AutoEver teams around the globe."

Hager joined Ingram Micro in September 2022, where he helped lead its U.S. services and to deliver products around IT asset disposition (ITAD), cloud computing, cybersecurity, data centers, automation and more. He also held executive roles at Elevity IT, Information Technology Professionals and VoVision.

Related:Proofpoint, Ingram Micro Expand Partnership to Speed Channel Sales

New Ingram Micro Channel Leader

Ingram Micro's Bill Brandel

Upon his departure from Ingram Micro, Hager was recognized for his expertise in the industry by his former peers.

“Paul provided valuable insights into aligning and differentiating our services business with customer sales cycles and priorities. His contributions helped shape the expansion of our professional services team and portfolio to meet market demands in business, technology and sustainability. We appreciate Paul's impact and wish him success in his new role," Bill Brandel, SVP and chief country executive at Ingram Micro, told Channel Futures.

Hager will be replaced by Tim Ament, whom the company has asked to take over U.S. sales and services starting in March. Ament previously handled Ingram Micro's operations in Australia. He also held the position of SVP of advanced solutions at Ingram Micro from 2015-2020.

Ament has been with Ingram Micro since 1997.

Ingram Micro's Tim Ament

Don't expect the leadership transition to affect Ingram's service practices, the company said.

"Our professional services team remains focused on building on our momentum and delivering value to our customers and vendors," Brandel said. "In 2025, Ingram Micro will continue to focus on strengthening our services portfolio while enhancing existing offerings such as AI assessments, training, enablement, subject-matter expertise, warranty and insurance solutions, and cybersecurity services. Additionally, there will be a greater emphasis on peer-to-peer services through Ingram Micro Link."

Related:Ingram Micro's Sanjib Sahoo to Lead Platform Group

Ingram Micro Link helps partners scale their organizations to best support the services needs of their customers.