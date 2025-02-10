Google Cloud is spinning up a new unit that will fold in Kevin Ichhpurani’s and Colleen Kapase’s channel teams under company newcomer Hayete Gallot.

On Monday, the world’s third-largest cloud provider said it has created the Customer Experience group, to be led by Gallot when she starts on April 1.

Gallot will hold the title of president of customer experience; she’ll report to Matt Renner, president of global revenue at Google Cloud.

The organizational change has Google Cloud moving a number of its teams under Gallot. Those include global partner ecosystem and channels, run by Ichhpurani, along with Kapase’s group, channels and partner programs. No jobs are impacted as a result of this announcement, Google Cloud said.

In addition to the partner and channel teams, Gallot will oversee the following divisions as well:

Strategic customer experiences (EBCs, innovation centers)

Strategic accounts

Global solutions and industries

Global customer engineering

Google Cloud consulting and learning services

The intent, Google Cloud said, is to help customers “go from idea to business value as quickly as possible.”

That’s becoming more imperative as organizations adopt AI, the hyperscaler noted, because the technology “requires a highly consultative approach, with a deep focus on business processes and outcomes.”

Word of the new Google Cloud unit and Gallot’s hiring comes as Google Cloud, along with its hyperscaler peers, faces capacity constraints around deploying more generative AI.

Gallot comes to Google Cloud after 16 years at Microsoft. She rounded out her career with Redmond as corporate vice president for commercial solutions. Prior to Microsoft, Gallot spent 10 years with Nortel Networks.

Google Cloud said Gallot brings “extensive experience” building and running teams across cloud services, software and hardware, and has expertise in subjects from engineering and product management to marketing and sales. For example, in her last role at Microsoft, Gallot owned the go-to-market plan for the commercial segment, comprising enterprise, corporate and small and medium businesses. She oversaw solution selling for all Microsoft products, too, and helped develop new products, managing Microsoft’s worldwide innovation centers.

Gallot’s other titles at Microsoft included corporate vice president, modern work and security; general manager of chief of staff for Microsoft global sales and marketing; and general manager, growth, Microsoft Office.

“I’m thrilled that Hayete is joining Google Cloud,” Renner said. “She is an expert at scaling cloud businesses, and in this new role she will help our customers move from idea to business impact across every stage of their journeys. Google Cloud continues to grow at a double-digit pace, and Hayete will help fuel this acceleration in our business.”

Google Cloud's Matt Renner

Gallot holds a master of science in engineering from Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon and a master in business administration from IAE France - Écoles Universitaires de Management. Gallot hails from France and is fluent in both French and English. She lives in Washington state with her family.

For her part, Gallot said she looks for to bringing “Google’s amazing innovation and AI leadership to customers around the world. More than ever, in this era of AI, customers are looking for help to go from idea to business impact quickly. With this new organization, I look forward to accelerating our customers’ journeys and adoption of AI and all of our solutions.”