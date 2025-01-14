IT service management platform company ServiceNow tapped Marc Monday as group vice president of Americas partnerships and channels.

Monday on Tuesday announced the news on his appointment on LinkedIn. He joins the company a week after announcing his departure from Deltek, where he was leading global partnerships and alliances. He said he'll be attending ServiceNow's sales and partner kickoff next week.

"ServiceNow is a truly remarkable company – distinguished by its relentless customer focus, groundbreaking AI innovation, and commitment to ecosystem growth and excellence," Monday wrote. "It has been inspiring to meet our talented partner teams and see firsthand how ServiceNow's platform leadership and dedication to partner success are transforming customer productivity."

Monday appears fills a spot left by Anthony Torsiello, who departed to lead Zscaler's channel in July. Torsiello had worked at ServiceNow for 10 years. Erica Volini remains senior vice president of global partnerships.

Who Is Marc Monday?

Monday is well known in the software channel. He spent a dozen years at Microsoft in the early 2000s, ending up as senior director of global business development before moving to VMware. He led SAP's North American channels from 2017 to 2019, working at the company when now-ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott was running the company.

Monday spent a year-long stint at Cisco leading small business go-to-market. He led Citrix' global to-to-market for a year before embarking on a three-year run at Sage. He finished as Sage's senior vice president of sales.

Monday joined Deltek in July of last year.

"To every partner and colleague who made this journey special – your support and collaboration have meant the world to me. While my time was brief, the relationships and lessons will last a lifetime," Monday wrote on LinkedIn. "I know Deltek and its partner community will continue to achieve amazing things in 2025 and beyond. The foundation is strong and the future is incredibly bright!"