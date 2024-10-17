Longtime telecom channel veteran Jim Delis has joined managed network services provider and aggregator Fusion Connect as chief revenue officer.

The cloud communications provider, majority-backed by Morgan Stanley, on Thursday announced Delis' appointment. Delis will lead both direct and indirect routes to market.

“We’re relentlessly focused on growth and results here at Fusion Connect, by delivering an exceptional experience to our customers and partners,” Fusion Connect CEO Bill Wignall said. “Jim’s background and proven experience in helping organizations navigate key moments of transformational growth uniquely positions him for this role with us. We are all excited about the focus he’ll bring to our team and the impact he will have on our customers and partners.”

Delis most recently was president of the Americas for GTT Communications. He has led a 30-year career in the B2B telecommunications market and has cut his teeth building channel programs at various vendors.

Fusion Connect's Jim Delis

“I am honored to join the Fusion leadership team to help drive the next stage of growth for the company and to deliver exceptional value for our customers,” said Delis. “I’ve been so impressed with our organization’s long-term commitment to customers and partners, the executive suite, and their recent momentum, that I’m super excited to get started and make an impact.”

Former Fusion Connect CRO Mario DeRiggi announced his retirement in January. At the time, Microsoft veteran Pieter Uittenbogaard accepted the role of executive vice president of growth strategy. That put him in management of both direct and channel sales. A spokesperson from Fusion Connect said Uittenbogaard has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Who Is Jim Delis?

The indirect sales channel, particularly those of the technology advisor (agent) flavor, know Jim Delis well.

After stints in direct sales leadership at AT&T and XO Communications, he assumed the role of vice president of channel marketing in 2003 for XO. He ultimately led XO's business partner channel and assumed the role of vice president of sales. In an era where telcos' attitudes and (compensation) of agents shifted like the wind, Delis' sponsorship of the channel helped provide relative stability, some partners have told Channel Futures.

He spent six years at Time Warner Cable leading national sales and then partner sales. He left the cableco shortly after Charter Communications acquired it.

Delis spent four years at TelePacific Communications, which he helped rebrand into the managed carrier services provider TPx. Former TelePacific CEO Dick Jalkut serves on Fusion Connect's board of directors.

Delis joined GTT in 2021 and emphasized investments and improvements in operations.

Impact on Fusion Connect Partners

Fusion Connect in a statement to Channel Futures touted its commitments to its channel partner community.

"Jim brings a deep channel expertise and partner-first approach to business. He has grown channel revenue exponentially by building and transforming entire, virtuous ecosystems at companies like XO Communications, Spectrum (Time Warner Cable), TPx and GTT," the company wrote. "Jim is excited to bring his energy and experience to Fusion and create new opportunities, in partnership with the channel community, that will deliver enhanced customer value while strengthening relationships our partners have with their customers. As a customer-obsessed company, Fusion Connect sees great alignment and opportunity to accelerate with Jim joining the leadership team."