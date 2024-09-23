Former Forcepoint CEO to Succeed Magee at ConnectWise

The former CEO of security software provider Forcepoint will step into the chief executive role at ConnectWise, marking the end of an era for the company.

ConnectWise said on Monday that Forcepoint CEO Manny Rivelo will replace Jason Magee as CEO at the IT management software giant. Magee became ConnectWise CEO in 2019 and has overseen the company's expansion into new markets and new MSP-centered products. Rivelo and Magee will work closely together over the next few months to ensure a smooth handover, the company said.

ConnectWise's Jason Magee

“It has been an incredible honor to lead ConnectWise during this transformative period. I am proud of what our team has accomplished — scaling the business, expanding our product portfolio and deepening our commitment to our partners," Magee said. "With a solid foundation now in place, I believe this is the right time for me to step down and hand over the reins to a leader who can guide ConnectWise through its next phase of growth.

Magee will still be on board when ConnectWise hosts its IT Nation Connect in November.

Meet the New ConnectWise CEO

Rivelo has held leadership roles with technology companies, including F5 Networks and Cisco, for more than 30 years, prior to his role at Forcepoint. The new ConnectWise CEO stepped down from his position in July, making way for chief customer and strategy officer Ryan Windham to take over at the security company.

Related:ConnectWise to Buy Axcient, SkyKick, Step Up Competition with Kaseya

ConnectWise's Manny Rivelo

“I am thrilled to join ConnectWise at such an exciting time in its journey,” said Rivelo. “Jason has done a phenomenal job positioning ConnectWise as a market leader, and I am eager to build on that success. The rise of AI presents a game-changing opportunity for MSPs and their SMB clients. Through our purpose-built platform and industry-leading community, ConnectWise is equipping MSPs with the tools they need to thrive in an evolving market.”

ConnectWise has had a few significant deals in the last few weeks. In early September, the company revamped its MSP marketplace to make the selling process significantly easier.

Then, the software provider made waves by announcing the acquisitions of Axcient and Skykick, two data protection-focused companies, in hopes of providing a "unified" solution for partner and customer data.