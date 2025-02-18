Forcepoint partners have a new global channel leader. Tim Puccio, previously with Delinea, has taken the role.

With more than 25 years of experience, Puccio has transformed sales organizations and built “thriving” partner ecosystems across international markets, according to Forcepoint. He’ll focus on enhancing and growing the company’s global channel partner ecosystem.

Before joining Forcepoint, Puccio was Delinea’s senior vice president of global channel and alliances. And before that, he was senior vice president of sales at Login VSI. He’s also held sales leadership roles at Fuze, Carbonite and more.

What Forcepoint Partners Can Expect

During his tenure with Delinea, the company rolled out a new partner program aimed at improving the privileged access management (PAM) practice in partners’ businesses. The program makes it much easier for partners to work with Delinea by providing a set of benefits and requirements that allows them to clearly understand how to increase margin, Puccio said.

Forcepoint also recently gained a new CEO. In November, former Forcepoint former CEO Manny Rivelo replaced Jason Magee at ConnectWise. Ryan Windham, previously Forcepoint’s chief customer and strategy officer, is now its CEO.

Forcepoint’s data security everywhere architecture aims to make it easy to adopt zero trust, and prevent the theft or loss of sensitive data and intellectual property no matter where people are working.