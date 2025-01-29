Vitruvian-backed managed internet services provider Expereo announced a new leader for its U.S. channel partners.

Mike Otting will serve as senior vice president of channel in the U.S. According to Expereo, his appointment reflects a deepened commitment to American partners.

Expereo's Mike Otting

Otting, a 20-year telecom sales and channel veteran, takes responsibility for Expereo's channel strategy. The company states that he'll build partnerships and oversee partner enablement programs.

“The need for connectivity is more important than ever before and Expereo has been a global leader in this space for quite some time,” said Otting. “The combination of global expertise and a strong footprint gives us a unique advantage in the U.S. market, especially as technology and regulatory changes create new opportunities across borders. I’m looking forward to working with our Channel Partners across the US and our channel team in Expereo to deliver innovative solutions and help our customers thrive in this evolving landscape.”

All indications are that Otting has his focus set on the tech services distributor (TSD)and tech advisor (TA) market. A spokesperson from Expereo told Channel Futures the company is working with six TSDs and 115 agents. Moreover, the company said it is attracting partners "with global aspirations" with its understanding of various local markets across the world.

Related:Cisco Partners Look to Monetize AI, Security Opportunities

“The channel continues to be a foundation of our success in the U.S. market,” Expereo CEO Ben Elms said. “Mike’s vast experience building and scaling effective channel sales organizations will further drive our objective of being the most trusted partner for global connectivity solutions.”

Who Is Mike Otting?

Otting's career includes a 15-year stint at Birch Communications. By the end of that tenure, he was leading B2B and B2B sales and worked with Birch's Tempo Wireless lifeline division.

Otting most recently worked at First Orion, leading the branded communications provider's channel sales. Specifically, he worked with platform and wholesale partners. Otting in 2022 told Channel Futures that the company was starting relationships with tech services distributors. According to a news release from Expereo, First Orion was driving more than $14 million in channel revenue.

Prior to First Orion, Otting led sales at Inside Response. He also worked in channel management roles at Net2phone and Broadvoice.

Vitruvian Partners in 2021 bought the majority of Expereo from Apax Partners. The company in 2024 announced former Vodafone exec Ben Elms as its CEO. Expereo earlier this month announced a reseller agreement with Starlink.

Related:State of Managed SD-WAN, SASE: VMware Portfolio Changes Cast a Heavy Shadow