Exclusive Networks Hires Barracuda Vet to Lead Americas

Exclusive Networks has named longtime channel vet Jason Beal as its new Americas president.

This announcement comes as Brian Vincik, currently Americas senior vice president, decides to step down for personal reasons. Before joining Exclusive Networks, Beal was Barracuda’s vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems. And before that, he was AvePoint’s senior vice president of global channel and partner ecosystems.

He also held leadership roles with Palo Alto Networks and Ingram Micro.

“My time at these high-growth ISVs helped me to better understand the needs of vendors and partners in the modern channel ecosystem,” he said. “Exclusive Networks is in a unique position at the center of the ecosystem, if you will, to deliver on these needs of the vendors and partners. A lot of partners are resource-constrained, with personnel and financial constraints, yet they have big opportunities for growth by helping their clients with cyber defense. Exclusive Networks North America can help them overcome those constraints. Vendors are looking for market reach and expansion, from net new logo acquisition to full customer life-cycle services. Here, too, Exclusive Networks North America can help vendors to scale their business at a lower cost-of-sales and lower cost-to-serve.”

Related:Delinea Chooses CyberArk, Cisco Vet as Go-to-Market Leader

New Offerings for Exclusive Networks Partners

Partners and vendors will not see disruption through this transition time, Beal said.

“I plan to meet with our current vendors and partners, in-person and remotely, to listen and learn, to understand their priorities and ask what’s on the top of their to-do lists,” he said. “Meeting their needs, and capturing opportunities with partners and vendors in 2025 is at the top of my to-do list. In addition, we have some exciting new channel service offerings that will allow more scalability, and continue our operational excellence and customer-first approach. We will also have support programs like enhanced financing to help vendors and partners. I am hoping to be able to announce some additional partnerships in the coming weeks.”

Exclusive Networks is a cybersecurity solutions provider with “profound” expertise in product distribution, marketing and solution sales, Beal said.

“Our carefully selected security and networking technologies epitomize excellence, supported by a channel-centric approach dedicated to supporting your business,” he said. “Whether in a local or global landscape, Exclusive Networks North America has a responsive and personalized service. We are here to help with resource constraints and partners feeling pressure from the ‘good guys’ (vendors, customers, employees) and from the ‘bad guys’ (hackers, bad actors, bad AI, etc.). Together with our vendors, the Exclusive Access portal, services capabilities and offerings, training center, pre-sales and post-sales support, and financial capabilities, we can provide the personal approach.”

Related:Synnex, T-Mobile Alum Named Lumen Channel Sales Leader