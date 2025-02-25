Egnyte Hires Delinea, DNS Filter Vet to Lead Channel SalesEgnyte Hires Delinea, DNS Filter Vet to Lead Channel Sales

Bob Gagnon wants to expand the cloud content management platform company's investment in VARs and help it grow its channel presence.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

February 25, 2025

2 Min Read
Egnyte's Bob Gagnon takes top channel sales role
Egnyte's Bob Gagnon

Egnyte, the cloud content management company, has brought on a longtime channel veteran to lead its channel sales with managed service providers (MSPs) and to expand more into value-added reseller (VAR) opportunities.

Bob Gagnon is Egnyte's new senior vice president of global channel sales. He has served in the channel for more than 25 years. The executive previously was VP of global channel sales at security-focused DNS Filter and held a similar role at privileged access management (PAM) provider Delinea.

Under his leadership, partners should expect a "reinvigorated commitment to the channel business," Gagnon told Channel Futures, with a particular focus on VARs.

"I see tremendous growth opportunities for VARs that have been largely untapped here, and we will focus on growing that area," Gagnon added. "One of the philosophies that has stuck with me over time is to be easy to do business with as a vendor.  Having been a product manager at Tech Data earlier in my career, and managing many software vendors, I always found it difficult for our partners to build mindshare within our large sales organization when they had complicated programs and pricing. Here at Egynte, I will be looking to remove inefficiencies and optimize our route to market within our entire partner ecosystem."

Egnyte also hired Gardiner Smith as its new director of VARs and David Tulip as director of MSPs in EMEA.

Why Bob Gagnon Joined Egnyte

While Egnyte's technology is different than what he's worked closely with before, he joined the company because he saw its potential.

"I made this decision because I saw the unique opportunity to contribute to substantial and sustainable growth at a recognizable company," Gagnon said. "The senior leadership has also made it clear that they are committed to growing this side of the business, and the fact that I really enjoy the people I’ve already met here throughout the process leading up to joining the company makes me excited to start this new role."

Egnyte also announced on Tuesday a strategic growth investment from GI Partners and TA Associates. The investment will expand Egnyte's global market presence and accelerate innovation. The company's founders, management and existing investors will continue to retain significant ownership.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
