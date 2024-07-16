Dataminr, known for using AI to identify real-time news events, has appointed an executive who previously served at Google and Cloudflare to oversee its channel operations.

Matthew Harrell will take over as Dataminr chief partner officer, the company announced on Tuesday. Harrell will oversee the growth of Dataminr's partner ecosystem and help channel partners find opportunities to bring emerging AI applications, services and solutions to the market.

Dataminr's Matt Harrell

“Dataminr is at an important inflection point in its growth journey. It’s one of the few companies in the AI space that has demonstrated strong product market fit for its AI platform,” said Harrell. “There is an opportunity to bolster our partner strategy to fully leverage our ... AI platform to help partners bring unique applications, solutions and services to their customers that combine the power of Dataminr’s predictive and generative AI to achieve far better outcomes. Behind this remarkable growth opportunity is a powerful mission of helping keep people, communities and assets safe, which is one of the central reasons I am thrilled to join the team at Dataminr.”

Harrell joined Google in 2009, serving as enterprise sales manager until 2013. He was then promoted to take over EMEA and Americas sales. He left Google in 2018 to join CloudFlare as its global head of channels and alliances.

Related:Channel People on the Move: Intelisys, Five9, Kaseya, Pax8

Dataminr's Ted Bailey

The former Google executive was chosen due to his successful history with channels.

“At multiple previous companies, Matt successfully leveraged partner channels to accelerate go-to-market efforts and make a significant impact on revenue growth,” said Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr. “He is an extremely valuable asset, and exactly the right fit to help scale our customer base by bringing our AI platform and products to market through new and unique routes. We see a massive runway ahead for our partner ecosystem and have the utmost confidence that Matt will enable us to tap into the full potential of our partner capabilities.”

Harrell's appointment comes months after Dataminr appointed cybersecurity veteran Brain Gumbel as COO.