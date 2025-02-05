Cynet’s new CEO, Jason Magee, says partners can expect more from the all-in-one platform provider under his leadership.

Cynet announced Magee’s appointment on Wednesday. Eyal Gruner, Cynet’s former CEO, will join the company’s board of directors and serve as a strategic advisor for its executive team.

In September, ConnectWise announced that Manny Rivelo, previously Forcepoint’s CEO, was replacing Magee as its CEO. Magee became ConnectWise's chief executive in 2019 and oversaw the company's expansion into new markets and new MSP-centered products.

Cynet said 2024 was its strongest year yet. It surpassed all growth goals, doubled net-new annual recurring revenue (ARR) and achieved a record efficiency score.

New Cynet CEO's Plans For 2025, Beyond

Channel Futures: What will becoming Cynet's new CEO mean for the company's partners?

Jason Magee: Partners are at the core of Cynet’s strategy, and my leadership will be focused on reinforcing and expanding our partner-first approach. My experience in the channel and SME space gives me a deep understanding of their goals and needs, and I am committed to ensuring that working with Cynet is not just valuable, but essential to their success. We will invest in strengthening our partner program, streamlining onboarding, bolstering enablement resources and ensuring that our all-in-one cybersecurity platform continues to deliver unmatched protection, visibility and ROI. Our philosophy is simple — when our partners grow, we grow. Under my leadership, partners can expect more opportunities, more support and more ways to differentiate and scale their business with Cynet.

Related:Former ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee Now Cynet's Chief Executive

CF: Why did you want to take this role with Cynet?

JM: Several factors make this role too exciting to pass up. For one, Cynet has reached a pivotal moment in its growth journey. As I learned more about the business, it checked all the boxes I was looking for in an ideal opportunity. Cynet provides a platform, operates in cybersecurity and automates processes for fast, accurate results. I also share Cynet founder Eyal Gruner’s conviction in the mission to make cybersecurity intuitive, accessible and affordable for all organizations. The all-in-one cybersecurity platform is a game-changer, particularly for SMEs and channel players with lean security teams, which are increasingly targeted by cyber threats, but often lack the resources of larger enterprises. I’ve spent my career scaling companies, optimizing operations and strengthening partner ecosystems, particularly in the channel. Seeing how Cynet is uniquely positioned to address a critical gap in the market made this an exciting challenge I couldn’t pass up. Cynet has a strong foundation in place. In 2024, the company doubled net-new ARR and achieved a record efficiency score. From a technology standpoint, Cynet is the only cybersecurity vendor to achieve 100% protection and 100% visibility on the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation. Stepping into the role of CEO, I’m eager to build on that momentum and drive the next phase of growth, innovation and impact for our employees, partners and customers.

CF: How will your previous experience with ConnectWise and more come into play in this new role?

JM: My experience at ConnectWise, where we grew ARR by 300% and built one of the most powerful MSP ecosystems in the industry, has given me firsthand insight into how to scale a business while maintaining strong customer and partner relationships. I understand the challenges SMEs and channel partners must overcome to deliver cost-effective protection, and I know what it takes to build a platform and a partner program that fuels their success. At Cynet, I’ll leverage this experience to enhance our go-to-market strategy, streamline operations and ensure we continue delivering exceptional value. A key focus will be deepening our relationships with partners, optimizing enablement programs and reinforcing our position as a cybersecurity authority for SMEs and the channel. Additionally, my background in driving strategic growth will help us execute our ambitious goals — expanding our presence, advancing our all-in-one strategy and accelerating adoption worldwide.

CF: What’s at the top of your to-do list?

JM: Several key priorities are at the top of my to-do list:

Advance the all-in-one strategy. The all-in-one cybersecurity platform is already a market differentiator. Cynet customers achieve an average ROI of 426% over three years, according to a Forrester Total Economic Impact Study in October 2024. We will continue expanding and enhancing its capabilities to maximize security efficacy, automation and ease of use.

Strengthen the customer and partner experience. Our partners’ success is our success. We’ll invest significantly in bolstering the Cynet Partner Program with a focus on enablement, as well as sales and marketing support, seamless onboarding and ongoing training, to expand our partner base globally.

Expand Cynet’s brand presence. Awareness is one of our biggest opportunities. We will maximize recognition, we will prioritize thought leadership for SMEs and the channel, make our presence felt at key industry events, build a stable of top-tier influencers and roll out lucrative referral programs.

Accelerate growth. We have set aggressive revenue targets. We will exceed them by instilling a culture of innovation, optimizing internal efficiencies, enhancing sales enablement and mobilizing partnerships as go-to-market force multipliers.

Operational excellence. We will implement scalable organizational frameworks, leverage AI and automation internally, and build a culture of continuous improvement to drive sustainable success.

CF: What are the biggest challenges facing Cynet and its partners, and how will you address those?

JM: One of the biggest challenges we face is brand awareness. Though Cynet has a best-in-class cybersecurity platform, more businesses need to know about us. To tackle this, we will double down on cybersecurity thought leadership for SME and channel leaders, build a world-class team of industry evangelists and expand our presence in key industry events. We will also amplify customer and partner success stories through compelling influencer, testimonial and referral programs.

Additionally, in an ever evolving cybersecurity landscape, threats will only grow in volume and complexity. SME and channel teams need a solution that is as powerful and as easy to manage. Our all-in-one cybersecurity platform, backed by 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR) support, is designed to reduce the burden on resource-constrained teams. By continuing to enhance automation, AI-driven investigation and response, and overall ease of use, we will help our partners stay ahead of threats while improving operational efficiency.

At the core of our strategy is the belief that security should not be a privilege of large enterprises. It should be intuitive, accessible and affordable for all businesses. My role as CEO will be to ensure that we continue delivering on this promise, driving innovation while scaling Cynet globally.