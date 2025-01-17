All-in-one cybersecurity platform provider Cynet is adding two channel veterans who will help guide the team's focus on the channel and guide its approach to partnerships.

Former Barracuda executive Karen Ward will join Cynet as its new SVP of sales. Ward has years of history in the industry, including holding leadership roles at Sonian and Experian Data Quality.

“I am thrilled to join Cynet at such a transformative moment for cybersecurity service providers,” says Ward. “Cynet has a strong team and the all-in-one cybersecurity platform is purpose-built for MSPs to maximize efficiency through automation and consolidation. Based on these advantages, we are more excited than ever to continue championing the needs of the channel while ushering in a new era of growth for Cynet and our partners and customers.”

Ward will be joined by Jeannine Edwards, who will now serve as the company's senior director of marketing. Edwards previously was marketing leader at Arcserve, and has also held senior roles at ConnectWise. Furthermore, she helped build ConnectWise's MSP community, IT Nation Connect, and expand it into one of the largest MSP events in the industry.

“I am delighted to join Cynet, an innovative company that has always put channel partners first,” says Edwards. “The all-in-one cybersecurity platform provides unparallelled value for partners in the channel, and I am excited to maximize that positive impact by demonstrating compelling new opportunities for Cynet partners to accelerate their business growth, protect customers and maximize efficiency. Our partner marketing strategy will invest significantly in joint programs, resources and enablement for Cynet partners to differentiate their services in an increasingly competitive market.”

State of Cynet Cybersecurity Platform in 2025

“2024 was an incredible year as Cynet surpassed all growth goals and doubled net new ARR,” says Cynet founder and CEO Eyal Gruner. “Now we are excited to build on that momentum by bringing in experienced leaders like Karen and Jeannine. They understand not just the channel, but how to organize and lead a team that is responsive to the business priorities of partners. Their skills and experiences align seamlessly with Cynet’s mission as a channel-first company.”

Cynet's Eyal Gruner

The company claims to be the only cybersecurity vendor in the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation to achieve 100% protection and 100% detection visibility with its all-in-one cybersecurity solution. The company launched the product last March. It provides all of the company's tools in one place.

