Security operations platform provider Exabeam has appointed Craig Patterson to lead its channel program.

Patterson started work with Exabeam Thursday as its global channel chief. He steps into the role six months after the cybersecurity company closed its merger with LogRhythm, and his work will include integrating the companies' two partner programs. He'll also lead the security information and events management (SIEM) vendor into the advisory channel for the first time.

Patterson announced in December that he was leaving Aryaka, where he had led channel for the last three-and-a-half years. Patterson used his expertise in the advisory channel to rebuild Aryaka's presence with tech services distributors (TSDs) and technology advisors (TAs), and he helped the SASE provider form relationships with global VARs and carriers.

Exabeam's Craig Patterson

Those experiences will help Thoma Bravo-backed Exabeam as it grows its channel, CEO Chris O'Malley said. Patterson told Channel Futures he will work to merge Exabeam and LogRhythm's channel programs, "re-launch a unified strategy," and form a new team for the channel.

“Craig Patterson is an essential addition to the Exabeam team as we focus on building stronger partnerships and driving innovation across our ecosystem post-merger,” said O’Malley told Channel Futures. “Patterson’s deep channel expertise will be instrumental in broadening our reach, enhancing collaboration and delivering unparalleled security solutions to organizations worldwide.”

Patterson reports to chief revenue officer (and fellow Aryaka alumnus) Pete Harteveld, who joined Exabeam in December.

“Our partners play an essential role in our mission to provide world-class security solutions,” Harteveld said. “With Craig Patterson onboard, we’re reinforcing our dedication to building strong alliances and creating opportunities for joint success, while equipping organizations with the tools they need to combat evolving threats.”

Exabeam Channel

Exabeam boasts relationships with some of the leading security partners and vendors. Its resellers include GuidePoint Security, Softcat, CDW and Cloud Carib. Its managed security service partners (MSSPs) include Trustwave, Presidio and Optiv. It also holds tech alliances with companies such as Cisco, Proofpoint, Fortinet and Zscaler.

Patterson said channel partners generate more than 90% of revenue.

Exabeam, a member of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM five years running, launched in 2013. The company initially focused on user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), which Gartner now regards as a feature of SIEM. Private equity giant Thoma Bravo acquired the company in 2018 and merged it with LogRhythm in 2024.

Exabeam chief product officer Steve Wilson said last year that the merger would build a stronger foundation for Exabeam's channel partners.

"Benefits include enhanced product offerings, access to more extensive resources and the potential for expanded collaborative initiatives. In addition, Exabeam will continue to provide extensive enablement and sales programs to help partners enjoy services margin on top of the product sale, including robust managed service offerings and partner-branded deployment services," Wilson told Channel Futures' Edward Gately in July.

Craig Patterson

Patterson has restyled himself from telecom channel leader to technology channel leader in the last decade. He spent most of his career at Level 3, which became part of CenturyLink and later Lumen. His appointment at secure access service edge (SASE) provider Aryaka in 2021 helped him step foot into the world of cybersecurity, as Aryaka's platform merged networking and security features.

Channel Futures honored Patterson as a 2023 Channel Influencer of the Year.

Aryaka on Thursday promoted Vidyaranya Maddi to chief customer officer and hired Palo Alto alumnus Scott Fanning to vice president of security product management.

