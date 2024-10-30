Cloudflare, Thales and 1Password have hired new channel leaders previously with Palo Alto Networks, TD Synnex and Deepwatch.

Lang Tibbils, previously in charge of global partner experience at Palo Alto Networks, has joined Cloudflare as senior director of partner programs. Lang is part of the hiring under the partnerships organization run by Tom Evans, Cloudflare's chief partner officer.

Lang announced his new position on LinkedIn.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join a cybersecurity company that is investing in building a world-class partner team that together with our partners will be responsible for delivering on our righteous mission of building a better internet,” he said.

Tibbils was with Palo Alto Networks for more than nine years. Before that, he held roles at Intel Security and Cisco.

New Thales, 1Password Channel Leaders

Sammy Kinlaw, previously vice president of technology sales at Northpoint Commercial Finance, has joined Thales as vice president of North America channel sales. He also announced his new role on LinkedIn.

Thales' Sammy Kinlaw

“In this role, I'll have responsibility for our North America solution providers, MSPs, OEM and distribution partners,” he said. “Thales is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, providing advanced security technologies to protect data, identities and digital transactions.”

Before Northpoint Commercial Finance, Kinlaw held roles at TD Synnex and Tech Data, which became TD Synnex when Synnex and Tech Data merged in 2021.

And finally, Lori Cornmesser, previously Deepwatch’s senior vice president of worldwide channel and alliance sales, has joined 1Password as vice president of channel and alliance sales.

“In this new role, I’ll be leading the charge on channel and alliance strategy, building strong relationships with partners and driving significant growth in the channel ecosystem,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “1Password is at an exciting point in its growth trajectory as a leader in identity security. We recently launched our extended access management platform earlier this year, enabling businesses to secure every sign-in to every app from every device.”

1Password's Lori Cornmesser

Before Deepwatch, Cornmesser held roles at CyCognito, Infoblox, Ixia and more.

“With my more than 28 years of experience in the industry, I'm eager to bring my passion for strategic partnerships and business development to this incredible team, and to help more businesses enable employee productivity while keeping their modern workforce safe,” she said. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with both new and familiar faces in the partner community, and working together to create powerful solutions that make a real impact.”