Claroty has appointed a longtime veteran of IT and the channel to manage its partnerships and alliances.

The cyber physical systems (CPS) protection company said it was appointing Mackie as its new vice president of worldwide channels and alliances. Mackie has worked in the channel for more than 25 years while specializing in strategic IT channel management and major account development at top cybersecurity companies.

Claroty's Tim Mackie

“Tim’s extensive expertise in cybersecurity and CPS and his exceptional ability to architect and execute robust go-to-market strategies across international markets makes him an invaluable addition to the Claroty team,” said Derek Phillips, chief revenue officer at Claroty. “I’m very excited to bring Tim’s deep knowledge of converged technologies, leading global teams, executing comprehensive channel strategies, and creating structure that drives significant revenue growth to Claroty to bring even greater value to both our partners and customers.”

Who Is Tim Mackie?

Mackie previously held executive roles at Armis, Recorded Future, SentinelOne, Cylance and Talari. His most recent job was VP of worldwide channels at Armis, where he spent a year-and-a-half.

The company successfully secured $100 million in funding in March, and is considering a public offering when the circumstances are right.

