Human resources departments didn't get a lot of chances for summer vacations in July. It seems the new hires and promotions in the channel rarely slow down. That's evident once again in this month's edition of Channel People on the Move.

In the slideshow above, we've compiled 43 of the latest personnel moves at some of the biggest names in the channel.

Once again they stretch from the CEOs who make important decisions that trickle down to the channel − in this case, Avaya and Forcepoint − all the way down to the regional channel manager and associate marketer.

We saw two very popular channel vets, MeiLee Langley and Kristy Thomas, return to their old haunts. And the biggest distributors on the planet − Ingram Micro and TD Synnex − made moves of their own.

Once you've finished reviewing July's Channel People on the Move, you might want to see the previous month's — in case you missed it because you did get a chance to take a summer vacation.