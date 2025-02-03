Channel People on the Move: HP, Kaseya, BCN, Avant, 8x8, MoreChannel People on the Move: HP, Kaseya, BCN, Avant, 8x8, More

This month's Channel People on the Move also features hires and promotions at Intelisys, Optimum Business, Microsoft, Lumen, GTT, Nutanix and more.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

February 3, 2025

There's nothing like starting a new year off fresh. That's what hundreds of people in the channel did by accepting promotions or taking jobs with different companies in January. Either that, or the companies announced the move last month. This month's recap of Channel People on the Move is one of our biggest ever.

We're featuring more than 70 channel people that run the gamut of jobs, from channel manager on up to chief executive. They come from the traditional telecom and IT channels, cybersecurity, cloud computing and a number of niche industries.

One of the biggest was news that Kaseya's CEO would step aside from running the IT management software company's day-to-day operations. While Fred Voccola isn't retiring, another longtime channel player did make that decision, paving the way for his replacement at Cato Networks.

Distributor Ingram Micro promoted an influencer within its ranks, while tech distributors Intelisys, Telarus and Avant also made numerous moves.

In all, personnel changes at nearly 60 different companies operating in the channel are represented in this month's Channel People on the Move.

As a reminder, you don't have to wait for our monthly recap. To see Channel People on the Move in near real time, see our page dedicated to the topic.

Have someone to nominate for Channel People on the Move? Send their job title, basic responsibilities and previous relevant employers to Channel Futures editorial director Craig Galbraith, [email protected].

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIsAgentsEMEA

