Cato Networks’ Frank Rauch, a well-known and respected veteran of the technology industry, has retired after more than 20 years in the channel.

Cato Networks confirmed Rauch’s retirement. Rauch was serving as Cato Networks’ global channel leader and joined the company more than two years ago.

In addition to Cato Networks, Rauch has been on senior executive teams at IBM, HPE, VMware and Check Point Software Technologies, leading channel, strategy and field sales teams. It was at HPE that he first got involved with the channel.

Karl Soderlund, previously Zscaler’s global channel leader, is now in charge of Cato Networks’ global channel following Rauch’s retirement. Soderlund is also well known for his time at Palo Alto Networks, Avaya, Aruba Networks and other big names in technology.

Cato Networks' Karl Soderlund

Rauch’s Channel History Before Cato Networks

Before Cato Networks, Rauch was with Check Point for more than six years and was its head of worldwide channel sales. There, he rebuilt the company’s standing in the channel, transforming the security vendor from an also-ran in the partner community to a frontrunner.

Soderlund most recently was Zscaler’s senior vice president of worldwide partner and alliances sales. He took the role with Zscaler after nearly six years at Palo Alto Networks. There, he was senior vice president of worldwide channel sales.

Over the years, Rauch’s channel teams have won more than 150 industry awards and he has been a mentor to more than 20 current channel leaders.

He made Channel Futures’ 50 Channel Influencers of 2024. In addition, he made Channel Futures’ list of Top 20 Cybersecurity Leaders for 2022, was inducted into Channel Futures’ Circle of Excellence and has previously been named a Channel Futures Top Gun 51.

Rauch once told us he considers people to be his favorite thing about the channel.

"The friendships formed and kept over the years, and mutually accomplishing dreams and goals with many channel partners," Rauch said.