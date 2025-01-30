Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks vet Karl Soderlund will take the reins of Cato Networks’ global channel on Monday, Feb. 3.

Soderlund is replacing Frank Rauch, who has retired after more than 20 years in the channel. Soderlund previously was Zscaler’s global channel leader. Prior to his stint at Zscaler, he was Palo Alto Networks’ senior vice president of worldwide channel sales.

Cato Networks’ secure access service edge (SASE) platform converges SD-WAN and network security into a global, cloud-native service.

As Cato Networks’ global channel leader, Soderlund will be responsible for the company’s global partner strategy.

“There are a lot of different routes to markets within the partner community,” he said. “It could be VARs, distribution, it could be GSIs, it could be service providers and everything in between. So all the indirect go-to-market motion I'll have responsibility for.”

Why He Joined Cato Networks

As to why Soderlund took this role, he did a lot of market research before making his decision.

“I spoke to many customers and I spoke to many partners, and everyone I came across raved about the Cato solution,” he said. “Then I took a step back and as I went through this process, looking at Cato's growth rates, which are best in class right now, looking at the technology and understanding it, and just really getting to know the people. I was sold on the company, so I made the decision at that point in time.”

Channel Futures: How will your previous experience with Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks and more come into play in this new role?

Karl Soderlund: I think it’s twofold. One, experience always helps in a role like this. The whole goal is a company like Cato that's growing very fast, that is a market leader from a Gartner Magic Quadrant standpoint, having someone who's had the ability to work for a larger scale company, a publicly held company, I think I have the ability to look around corners some to understand where the market is going to go, what needs we may have as a business, how we can prepare for those needs, I’d say that's No. 1. I think that's more internally facing.

Externally facing, it's very strong relationships with both the security and networking partner community that's out there, that is heavily invested in SASE. In a way, I've been a trusted advisor for a lot of years for them. So being able to have candid conversations with them about where the market is going and where my belief system is in the market hopefully will help them make some of their decisions on how they best solve pretty complex problems for their customers and how we can go to market together.

CF: What’s your take on Cato Networks’ channel strategy and partner program? Any changes needed?

KS: In doing my homework and research, Cato has always had a commitment to the partner community. There's a strong foundation that I'm going to be able to build off of, so my goal right now is to go in and evaluate the great work the team is doing, the program that's in place and feedback from the partners, and see how I can amplify that and really accelerate the growth that Cato has been experiencing through this indirect channel motion. It's an exciting time. What I've learned over my career is never to come in and change for change's sake, but to really be smart and listen. You have two ears and one mouth, so it's how you listen and how you understand what's there, and then take my experience and put that together, and hopefully leverage success in the future.

CF: What do you want Cato Networks partners to know about you and what it’s like working with you after working with Frank Rauch for two years?

KS: Frank and I have been friends for a lot of years, and I want to wish Frank the best of luck in retirement. This is an exciting transition for him personally. What you'll see is a continued commitment to the partner community. The partners know that I am a listen-first, act-second type of person so their voice is going to be heard. And even historically with the partner programs that I've rolled out in the past, I've always said that I have the honor of representing a lot of the ideas from our partner community. So it’s getting feedback from them, working with them in the field and traveling all around the globe to make sure we meet with our current partners and partner prospects that may be excited and energized to work with Cato in the future.

Frank Rauch

CF: When you take a channel leadership role, are you known for taking certain actions, strategy shifts, priorities, etc.?

KS: I think what I'm known for doing is being thoughtful and deliberate in my actions, so trying to understand the environment. I look at the environment, as there are three legs to every stool. There is the internal environment and what the goals of Cato are. There's the partner subset structure, so really understanding what motivates partners, and how to excite and energize partners. And the third leg, which arguably could be the most important, is the end user, the problems they're trying to solve and what help they need, and … what solutions Cato has that can resolve those problems and really help. Then how do the partners help expedite that, and how can they help complement what Cato has to offer, and what the customers need through the partner community. So I always look at those three legs really carefully. I think if you look at any of those independently or alone, you potentially are going to cause distress to one or the other areas.

CF: What’s at the top of your to-do list?

KS: I am most excited to meet the team and understand what they've been working on. And then a close second is to get right out there in the field with the partners and hear from them directly. Action is really going to be important. It's going to be a fast and furious first 90 days as I start this process, and I'm really looking forward to it. I don't know what my to-do list is yet, but I know I need to meet the team and meet the partners.

CF: What are the biggest challenges facing Cato Networks partners and how will you address those?

KS: The biggest challenge facing Cato, and again with limited experience and going through an interview process, is just amplifying the brand. I think there are partners out there who aren't aware of who Cato is or what solutions they bring to the table. And I think if you look at SASE, you could argue that it's a crowded market space, but when you really start looking at the players that provide true single-vendor SASE solutions, it becomes a very small, short list. Some of the partners aren't aware of Cato and where we play, so I think amplifying that brand, amplifying the name and getting more opportunities to work with the partners is going to be critically important. Secondly, making sure that we have a partner program that motivates the partners to engage and lean in, and learn more is going to be critical. With everything I've seen so far, it looks like Cato is off to a fantastic start, and I'm just looking to see if I can help there and help take it to that next level.

CF: With you as channel leader, what can partners expect from Cato Networks in 2025?

KS: From my leadership style, it's a spirit of consistency, fairness and engagement. Those are the bellwethers which I measured myself on over my career. I expect my phone calls to be returned quickly because I think folks are excited. The week before this was announced, I had two or three partners call me and say, "Karl, tell me you're close on the decision because we're dying to get back in the trenches with you." So I'm looking forward to that. There’s a level of having a proven track record and taking companies to the next level that I have proven out in the past, and I'm hoping to start and learn again, and prove that out again. I'm just really excited about this opportunity and very thankful to Cato for giving me this opportunity.