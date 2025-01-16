In mid-December, Lemongrass Cloud, a managed service provider that specializes in SAP-to-cloud migrations, named Tim Wintrip its new CEO.

Wintrip was promoted from chief customer officer to head of the company, bringing 30 years of experience in enterprise software and services to the role. Wintrip succeeds Mike Rosenbloom, who now serves on Lemongrass Cloud’s board of directors.

“These past five years as CEO of Lemongrass have been incredibly fulfilling, closing out this year profitably and with record revenue,” Rosenbloom said. “Having accomplished this, I feel the timing is right for me to embark on a new chapter in my career, doing something I’m equally passionate about: providing strategic guidance to emerging and startup tech companies through board and advisory roles.”

Lemongrass' Mike Rosenbloom

Wintrip, Rosenbloom added, “has played a critical role in our growth and success. I am confident that his exceptional skills and experience make him the perfect person to lead Lemongrass going forward.”

Over the years, Wintrip has worked for companies including Dell EMC, Virtustream and VMware. He joined Lemongrass Cloud as chief sales officer in 2021, moving up to chief customer officer in 2022.

Now, as CEO, Wintrip has big goals in mind for Lemongrass Cloud. And while the Atlanta-based firm also partners with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, it’s particularly focused on SAP.

“It is exciting to work in the SAP Cloud ecosystem right now, with significant modernization and transformation being driven by CloudERP, BTP, and, of course, AI,” Wintrip wrote on LinkedIn in January. “Lemongrass has always innovated SAP on the Cloud, and we are introducing new services to unlock the power of the latest innovation being unleashed by SAP and the hyperscale cloud providers ... stay tuned!”

In this Q&A, lightly edited for clarity, Wintrip kicks off the first of our cloud C-suite conversations we’ll publish throughout the year. Here, Wintrip talks about his personal leadership style as he assumes the CEO role at Lemongrass Cloud, his goals for the provider, trends fellow cloud MSPs can anticipate and more.

Channel Futures: What is your leadership philosophy?

Tim Wintrip: I lead by example, driving a customer-obsessed culture and bringing the team along with me. It’s all about making decisions together, staying focused on customer needs, and adapting quickly to changes. My style is collaborative, but I also make sure we move fast and with purpose when it’s needed. One of my core beliefs is that driving customer focus is the key to success.

