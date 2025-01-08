SaaS platform provider Liongard has appointed a former ScalePad executive to lead its efforts in serving its community and channel in hopes of empowering MSPs to grow and succeed.

The security suite provider announced on Wednesday that it was appointing Brook Lee as its new VP of community and channel. Lee has 15 years of experience in the MSP space. The newest Liongard hire previously served as director of channel at ScalePad and has also held roles at Pia, Eureka Process, Infinity Inc. and Koch Industries. Liongard expects Lee to lead multiple initiatives that will strengthen the company's community engagement and enablement programs, empowering MSPs and IT service providers with the tools they need to succeed while using Liongard products. She worked within the broader IT sector for several years before homing in on the MSP space.

Liongard's Stephanie Weagle

“We are thrilled to welcome Brook Lee to the team,” said Stephanie Weagle, chief marketing officer at Liongard. “Her deep understanding of MSP operations and her track record of success in the channel make her an invaluable addition to our team. Brook’s leadership will not only strengthen our community engagement but also enhance our ability to support partners in maximizing the value of our platform. We are confident that her experience and passion will drive significant impact for Liongard and our partners.”

“I’m excited to join Liongard at such a pivotal moment," Lee said. "MSPs are at the heart of the IT services industry, and I’ve seen firsthand how Liongard’s platform helps them streamline operations, improve security posture and drive growth. I look forward to working with the talented team here to further support our partners and build upon the strong foundation Liongard has established.”

Brook Lee Latest in Liongard's Hiring Spree

The SaaS platform provider has been on a hiring spree over the last few months. It appointed ex-Pax8 executive David Powell as its chief revenue officer on Monday, bringing his28 years of experience in the channel to the company.

The company also appointed former ConnectWise executive Callen Sapien as its chief product officer in November. Liongard founder and former CPO Joe Alapat transitioned to a new role as chief strategy officer at the same time. Former EON Reality executive Mayank Singhvi joined the company in September to serve as chief finance officer as part of an initiative to drive growth.