ExtraHop has selected Broadcom alumnus Rob Greer as its new CEO to lead the vendor’s next phase of growth.

Greg Clark, ExtraHop's former CEO, will transition to executive chairman of the company's board of directors.

Greer has worked at HP Tipping Point, Forescout Technologies, Blue Coat Systems and SonicWall. Most recently, he was general manager of Broadcom’s enterprise security group division. There, he oversaw the merger between Symantec and Carbon Black.

In addition to his new role as ExtraHop CEO, Greer is an operating partner at Crosspoint Capital Partners.

“ExtraHop is on a strong growth path and our partners have been a key element of that success,” he said. “Building upon this momentum in 2025, partners will play an even bigger role as we prioritize greater investments into our channel resources and grow our channel business globally to bring the full power of network detection and response (NDR) to the world’s largest enterprises”

New ExtraHop CEO Eyes Year Ahead

Greer said his previous experience will come in handy as ExtraHop’s new CEO.

“My background lies in network security,” he said. “Having led product innovation, marketing and sales at companies like HP Tipping Point, Forescout Technologies, Blue Coat Systems and SonicWall for the last 30 years, I’ve had the exciting opportunity to work with some of the most innovative enterprise security teams and Fortune 100s. As ExtraHop scales, I’ll also lean upon my experiences at Broadcom and Symantec as we look to expand our market share even more.”

Greer said he’s looking forward to building upon the “exciting” momentum of 2024.

“[ExtraHop’s] $300 million in bookings and some of our biggest deals to date is no small feat, and we have a significant opportunity to take this activity to the next level in 2025 to reach even more customers across the globe with a robust platform that supports all of their network-centric detection and response needs,” he said.

Network detection and response (NDR) has established itself as a critical component of the enterprise security stack, and modern enterprises are increasingly looking for a solution that supports a breadth of use cases in one platform, Greer said.

“In 2025, we’re working closely with our partners to bring this innovative technology to even more customers around the globe,” he said.